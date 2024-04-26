WATCH: Incredible moment seven-year-old farmer delivers pair of lambs at Aberdeenshire farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Incredible moment seven-year-old farmer delivers pair of lambs at Aberdeenshire farm

A careful and confident Theo Cartney had just celebrated his birthday when he was tasked with delivering the twins.

By Ross Hempseed

Aspiring young farmer Theo, 7, showed skill and determination as he delivered a pair of lambs on his family’s Aberdeenshire farm.

Located between Maud and New Deer is Mains of Shevado, where farmer and fisherman Andrew Cartney has brought his children into the family business.

Daughters Alexa and Johanna and son Theo have been assisting their father since they could practically walk.

Theo, 7, is a dab hand at helping deliver lambs on the family farm. Image: Andrew Cartney.

Mr Cartney said: “He’s been coming out to the farm just as soon as he’s been able to walk, paying attention to what’s going on and having fun at the same time.

“He and his two sisters have been taking it in turns to do the lambing, each year they’ve got more involved and hands-on doing the messy work, and this time it was Theo’s turn.”

Having grown up with farm animals, the children have helped prepare bottles for baby calves and lambs before going to school.

Andrew Cartney and his son Theo celebrating his seventh birthday. Image: Andrew Cartney.

Theo, who recently celebrated his seventh birthday, is already well-trained in lambing, having already delivered lamb triplets.

However, knowing the ins and outs of delivering baby animals, he managed to deliver two lambs by himself, much to his father’s delight.

It helped that 3-year-old ewe Louis was cooperative and lying down in the barn when giving birth.

Theo was ‘confident’ he could deliver both lambs on his own

While Mr Cartney says “things can get messy” it doesn’t stop young Theo from donning his gloves and getting stuck in.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Theo said he was “quite confident” with delivering the lambs and he was “very proud” afterwards.

Theo got the honour of bestowing names on the pair of lambs, Jensen and Lucas, who he named after his friends.

Farming is something he has grown up with, however, the youngster would much rather be racing around the farm on his quadbike, helping gather the sheep than lambing.

When asked what his favourite part of working on the farm was, the cheeky young farmer said “getting paid”.

Mr Cartney was proud of his son and says all three of his kids understandably were a little ‘grossed out’ by birthing at first.

But year on year they have got much better and look forward to helping their father.

He added that as time goes on it becomes “more enjoyable” to work alongside his children who are very hands-on, on the family farm.

