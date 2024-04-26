Search continues for man who disappeared in the Highlands two years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search continues for man who disappeared in the Highlands two years ago

It's believed Derek Hepburn was walking on Sgurr Na Lapaich, or in the surrounding area, when he went missing in April 2022.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Officers continue to appeal for any information on his disappearance two years ago.
Officers continue to appeal for any information on his disappearance two years ago.

Two years have passed since Derek Hepburn disappeared in the Highlands.

It’s understood Derek – who was 53 at the time – went missing during a hike, with enquiries suggesting he intended to complete a walk on Sgurr Na Lapaich, or in the surrounding area.

Sgurr Na Lapaich is the highest of a huge and very remote range of mountains in the north-west Highlands, situated north of Loch Mullardoch.

Now, two years on from his disappearance police have made an appeal for information in the hope of establishing what happened to him.

Derek was last in contact with his family on April 24, 2022, and his vehicle was found at the Loch Mullardoch Dam car park.

Derek is described as 6ft 1in, of slim build, with black balding hair. He is normally clean shaven or with light stubble.

Missing man Derek Hepburn

Police continue to search for missing man Derek Hepburn

Police Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “It’s been two years since Derek’s disappearance, and we continue to appeal for any information.

“We’ve carried out extensive searches for Derek using specially trained officers and equipment but unfortunately we haven’t been able to find him.

“The area is popular with walkers and, although I appreciate it was a while ago, someone may remember seeing him or someone matching his description.

“I’d urge anyone with information to come forward.”

He added: “The area is vast, and we don’t know the exact route Derek planned to take so I’d ask the public to consider the wider area when thinking back to the days around Sunday, 24 April, 2022.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1812 of 27 April, 2022.

