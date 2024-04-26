Search continues for man who disappeared in the Highlands two years ago

Two years have passed since Derek Hepburn disappeared in the Highlands.

It’s understood Derek – who was 53 at the time – went missing during a hike, with enquiries suggesting he intended to complete a walk on Sgurr Na Lapaich, or in the surrounding area.

Sgurr Na Lapaich is the highest of a huge and very remote range of mountains in the north-west Highlands, situated north of Loch Mullardoch.

Now, two years on from his disappearance police have made an appeal for information in the hope of establishing what happened to him.

Derek was last in contact with his family on April 24, 2022, and his vehicle was found at the Loch Mullardoch Dam car park.

Derek is described as 6ft 1in, of slim build, with black balding hair. He is normally clean shaven or with light stubble.

Police continue to search for missing man Derek Hepburn

Police Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “It’s been two years since Derek’s disappearance, and we continue to appeal for any information.

“We’ve carried out extensive searches for Derek using specially trained officers and equipment but unfortunately we haven’t been able to find him.

“The area is popular with walkers and, although I appreciate it was a while ago, someone may remember seeing him or someone matching his description.

“I’d urge anyone with information to come forward.”

He added: “The area is vast, and we don’t know the exact route Derek planned to take so I’d ask the public to consider the wider area when thinking back to the days around Sunday, 24 April, 2022.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1812 of 27 April, 2022.