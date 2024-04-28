Pedestrian taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being hit by car

A man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being hit by a car this afternoon.

Police were called to Cairncry Road in Aberdeen at around 2pm.

Emergency services attended and a 24-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The road was closed for a short time but has since re-opened.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.