Ballater’s Fish Shop named one of the best new restaurants in the world

A restaurant in Ballater has been named one of the best new restaurants in the world.

Fish Shop is one of 28 of ‘this year’s best new dining destinations’ according to Condé Nast Traveller.

The Aberdeenshire restaurant features on the magazine’s ‘Hot List‘ among prestigious eateries in France, Italy and the USA.

The popular venue has left its mark on a panel of expert judges, with the eatery, run by husband-and-wife team Marcus and Jasmine Sherry, hailed as a “smart, sustainability-focused seafood restaurant.”

Judges also said they were impressed with Fish Shop’s local and seasonal menu.

They wrote: “Despite its name, Fish Shop is not a classic British chippy but a smart, sustainability-focused seafood restaurant with its very own fishmonger.

“The double-use venue is the sister property of Scotland’s slickest hotel, the Fife Arms, which is located just 25 minutes away.

“Russell Sage Studio (who also designed the Fife Arms interiors) chose tasteful nautical accents to complement the food.

“The menu is local and seasonal but might include Cape Wrath oysters in Champagne tempura or Shetland mussels with East Coast cured nduja.

“Whatever you order, accompany it with a round of Negronis (local gin and vermouth with Campari, pimped up with samphire), followed by glasses of Riesling or Picpoul.”

It comes just a month after Fish Shop was shortlisted in Condé Nast Traveller’s inaugural ‘UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards’ 2023.

Fish Shop in Ballater wins another award

Previously speaking to The Press and Journal about the UK’s Top New Restaurant Award, executive chef Marcus said they were “on cloud nine”.

Adding: “Everyone has been working really hard for the last 10 months since we opened so it’s a great achievement.

“It is a credit to everyone’s hard work. We are just a little restaurant and to get national awards like this, is really quite an honour. It is very humbling.

“It is very special, and it means a lot to us all.”

