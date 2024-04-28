Ballater’s Fish Shop named one of the best new restaurants in the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ballater’s Fish Shop named one of the best new restaurants in the world

Luxury magazine Conde Nast Traveller ranked the restaurant alongside just 28 other venues across the globe.

By Shanay Taylor
Manager and chef Marcus Sherry pictured outside the Fish Shop restaurant in Ballater.
Manager and chef Marcus Sherry pictured outside the Fish Shop restaurant in Ballater. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A restaurant in Ballater has been named one of the best new restaurants in the world.

Fish Shop is one of 28 of ‘this year’s best new dining destinations’ according to Condé Nast Traveller.

The Aberdeenshire restaurant features on the magazine’s ‘Hot List‘ among prestigious eateries in France, Italy and the USA.

The Fish Shop restaurant in Ballater.
The Aberdeenshire restaurant, located on Netherley Place, opened for business just 11 months ago. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

The popular venue has left its mark on a panel of expert judges, with the eatery, run by  husband-and-wife team Marcus and Jasmine Sherry, hailed as a “smart, sustainability-focused seafood restaurant.”

Judges also said they were impressed with Fish Shop’s local and seasonal menu.

They wrote: “Despite its name, Fish Shop is not a classic British chippy but a smart, sustainability-focused seafood restaurant with its very own fishmonger.

“The double-use venue is the sister property of Scotland’s slickest hotel, the Fife Arms, which is located just 25 minutes away.

“Russell Sage Studio (who also designed the Fife Arms interiors) chose tasteful nautical accents to complement the food.

It has a seasonal menu. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside The Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The menu is local and seasonal but might include Cape Wrath oysters in Champagne tempura or Shetland mussels with East Coast cured nduja.

“Whatever you order, accompany it with a round of Negronis (local gin and vermouth with Campari, pimped up with samphire), followed by glasses of Riesling or Picpoul.”

It comes just a month after Fish Shop was shortlisted in Condé Nast Traveller’s inaugural ‘UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards’ 2023.

Fish Shop in Ballater wins another award

Previously speaking to The Press and Journal about the UK’s Top New Restaurant Award, executive chef Marcus said they were “on cloud nine”.

Adding: “Everyone has been working really hard for the last 10 months since we opened so it’s a great achievement.

“It is a credit to everyone’s hard work. We are just a little restaurant and to get national awards like this, is really quite an honour. It is very humbling.

“It is very special, and it means a lot to us all.”

Have you been to Fish Shop? Let us know in the comments.

Plus, read our former Food and Drink writer’s review.

