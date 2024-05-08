Highlander Kate Forbes is new Scottish deputy first minister in dramatic return to government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highlander Kate Forbes is new Scottish deputy first minister in dramatic return to government

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch is being brought back into the heart of government after failing to get the top job last year, and considering a rival bid for SNP leader this month.

By Adele Merson
Kate Forbes entering Bute House on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Shutterstock.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes has been appointed deputy first minister in John Swinney’s new-look SNP Government.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch is back in the heart of government after sitting out last year on the backbenches following her failed leadership bid.

Mr Swinney had promised to give Ms Forbes a significant role in his team when he announced his decision to run for the leadership last week.

She had been actively considering putting herself forward as leader but after talks with the Perthshire MSP later ruled herself out.

Former deputy first minister Shona Robison paved the way for the dramatic return to front line government by quitting the deputy post today in a reshuffle.

She will remain in cabinet in a role to be confirmed.

The move is seen as an attempt to unify different factions of the SNP after a bruising 12 months for the party.

‘Immensely talented’

Mr Swinney said: “I am very pleased to appoint Kate as deputy first minister and look forward to working with her in this new government.

“She is an immensely talented politician, and her new role will prove critical as we focus on our key commitments of eradicating child poverty, investing in public services and supporting economic growth.”

John Swinney with his wife Elizabeth Quigley and son Matthew,13, as they pose for a photograph after he is sworn in as First Minister of Scotland. Image: PA.

Ms Forbes said she was “deeply honoured” by her new government appointment.

She added: “This is a moment of extraordinary privilege for me. Having previously served in cabinet, I know the duty that all ministers have to reflect the government’s priorities and the missions that drive them.

“I look forward to working with John and Cabinet colleagues, delivering for the people of Scotland and building a better country.”

The Highlands MSP has been an MSP since the 2016 Scottish Parliament election and served as finance secretary from 2020 to 2023.

Conversation