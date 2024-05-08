Highlander Kate Forbes is new Scottish deputy first minister in dramatic return to government

Highlands MSP Kate Forbes has been appointed deputy first minister in John Swinney’s new-look SNP Government.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch is back in the heart of government after sitting out last year on the backbenches following her failed leadership bid.

Mr Swinney had promised to give Ms Forbes a significant role in his team when he announced his decision to run for the leadership last week.

She had been actively considering putting herself forward as leader but after talks with the Perthshire MSP later ruled herself out.

Former deputy first minister Shona Robison paved the way for the dramatic return to front line government by quitting the deputy post today in a reshuffle.

She will remain in cabinet in a role to be confirmed.

The move is seen as an attempt to unify different factions of the SNP after a bruising 12 months for the party.

‘Immensely talented’

Mr Swinney said: “I am very pleased to appoint Kate as deputy first minister and look forward to working with her in this new government.

“She is an immensely talented politician, and her new role will prove critical as we focus on our key commitments of eradicating child poverty, investing in public services and supporting economic growth.”

Ms Forbes said she was “deeply honoured” by her new government appointment.

She added: “This is a moment of extraordinary privilege for me. Having previously served in cabinet, I know the duty that all ministers have to reflect the government’s priorities and the missions that drive them.

“I look forward to working with John and Cabinet colleagues, delivering for the people of Scotland and building a better country.”

The Highlands MSP has been an MSP since the 2016 Scottish Parliament election and served as finance secretary from 2020 to 2023.