Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drivers asked to avoid area after A950 New Pitsligo crash

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision.

By Louise Glen
Emergency services rushed to the scene near New Pitsligo.

Motorists have been told to avoid a road near Pitsligo after a two-vehicle crash.

The crash that happened at 6.20am this morning has closed the A950 Peterhead to Mintlaw road.

The road is shut between the B9093 between Strichen junction and the A981 junction.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said: “Around 6.20am on Tuesday, 21 May, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the A950 at New Pitsligo. Emergency services are in attendance.

“The road is closed between the B9093 Strichen junction and the A981 junction.

“Road users are asked to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

