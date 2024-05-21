Drivers asked to avoid area after A950 New Pitsligo crash

Motorists have been told to avoid a road near Pitsligo after a two-vehicle crash.

The crash that happened at 6.20am this morning has closed the A950 Peterhead to Mintlaw road.

The road is shut between the B9093 between Strichen junction and the A981 junction.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said: “Around 6.20am on Tuesday, 21 May, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the A950 at New Pitsligo. Emergency services are in attendance.

“The road is closed between the B9093 Strichen junction and the A981 junction.

“Road users are asked to avoid the area.”

