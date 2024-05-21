Confirmed: McDonald’s coming to Ellon as popular plans approved

Plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Ellon have been approved after hundreds of residents backed the proposals.

The American burger giant first submitted an application to open up in the Aberdeenshire town last year, with a drive-thru branch.

But those plans sparked road safety fears, and were withdrawn after coming under fire from council officials.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s had a second bite at an Ellon branch.

This time, bosses removed the controversial drive-thru lane from the Balmacassie Brae blueprints.

What happened this time?

After the proposals were lodged in February, a staggering 200 Ellon residents contacted Aberdeenshire Council to plead for them to be approved.

Kaileigh Durrand wrote that the town is “lacking a lot”, and could do with the extra option.

Nick Topping added: “The investment in Ellon is very much welcome, particularly after Covid-19.”

Gemma Fraser said: “It will be good for Ellon and the surrounding area.”

Why was Ellon McDonald’s approved?

With those cries of support ringing in their ears, and content that lines of queuing fast food fans won’t stretch out onto the road, council bosses have now rubber-stamped the plans.

They hailed the proposed 100-jobs boost the diner would bring the area.

And planning chiefs agreed there would be no suitable alternative sites in the heart of the town.

What can we expect from new McDonald’s in Ellon?

The new £4 million Ellon restaurant is expected to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It will have room for 25 customers inside, while outdoor seating will also be provided to allow diners to enjoy their meals in the sun during the summer months.

You can see the newly approved Ellon McDonald’s plans here.

