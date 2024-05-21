Confirmed: McDonald’s coming to Ellon as popular plans approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confirmed: McDonald’s coming to Ellon as popular plans approved

Hundreds of residents backed the fast food giant's proposal

By Ben Hendry
An artist impression of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant that has been approved for Ellon
An artist impression of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant that has been approved for Ellon. Image: McDonald's

Plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Ellon have been approved after hundreds of residents backed the proposals.

The American burger giant first submitted an application to open up in the Aberdeenshire town last year, with a drive-thru branch.

But those plans sparked road safety fears, and were withdrawn after coming under fire from council officials.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s had a second bite at an Ellon branch.

This time, bosses removed the controversial drive-thru lane from the Balmacassie Brae blueprints.

The site of McDonald's proposed restaurant in Ellon.
The site of McDonald’s proposed restaurant in Ellon. Image: McDonald’s

What happened this time?

After the proposals were lodged in February, a staggering 200 Ellon residents contacted Aberdeenshire Council to plead for them to be approved.

Kaileigh Durrand wrote that the town is “lacking a lot”, and could do with the extra option.

Nick Topping added: “The investment in Ellon is very much welcome, particularly after Covid-19.”

The proposed McDonald's site at Balmacassie Brae.
The proposed McDonald’s site. Image: Google Street View

Gemma Fraser said: “It will be good for Ellon and the surrounding area.”

Why was Ellon McDonald’s approved?

With those cries of support ringing in their ears, and content that lines of queuing fast food fans won’t stretch out onto the road, council bosses have now rubber-stamped the plans.

They hailed the proposed 100-jobs boost the diner would bring the area.

And planning chiefs agreed there would be no suitable alternative sites in the heart of the town.

Do you think Ellon needs a McDonald’s? Let us know in our comments section below

What can we expect from new McDonald’s in Ellon?

The new £4 million Ellon restaurant is expected to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It will have room for 25 customers inside, while outdoor seating will also be provided to allow diners to enjoy their meals in the sun during the summer months.

You can see the newly approved Ellon McDonald’s plans here.

Read more about the ill-fated previous proposal:

Revealed: McDonald’s based ill-fated Ellon drive-thru plans on English branches hundreds of miles away

