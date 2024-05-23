Why have Longside’s electronic speed cameras been removed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why have Longside’s electronic speed cameras been removed?

Residents with fears over safety in the village are wondering where the flashing warnings have gone and if they will be making a return.

By Shanay Taylor
Residents fear there could be more crashes like the one above in 2021 if the electronic speed signs are not replaced. Image Kenny Elrick,
Residents fear there could be more crashes like the one above in 2021 if the electronic speed signs are not replaced. Image Kenny Elrick,

Residents in Longside have expressed their concern after radar speed signs were removed in the village.

The electric speed signs – which flash and tell drivers how fast they are going – were removed from the village back in September.

Residents in Longside have since expressed their concern over speeding traffic, with many saying this has increased since they were removed last year.

Homes on Main Street in Longside have been damaged due to cars crashing into them. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Why have the electric speed signs been removed?

The signs were located on either end of Main Street, as well as the entrance into the village on Inverquhomery Road – both of which see a lot of traffic pass through daily.

However, they have since been removed as the council does not have the resources to replace them.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson confirmed that all three variable and vehicle-activated speed signs have been removed from Longside as they had developed faults.

Radar speed signs have been removed on Main Street in Longside. Image: Google Maps.

Adding: “Our roads service will be undertaking an assessment under the terms of our policy criteria and a decision will be taken as to any future installation of one or more of the signs.

“Given the finite budget, works to install any variable speed signs will be prioritised accordingly with similar locations in Aberdeenshire.

“Should residents be concerned about excessive speeds in the meantime they should contact police.”

‘Increase in speeding traffic since the light up signs have been removed’

Local resident, Gail Gill, expressed her concerns over the loss of the speed signs as she said:

“There’s so many issues regarding speeding etc, narrow pavements / no pavements that a lot of it can’t be fixed easily.

“But definitely an increase in speeding traffic since the light up signs have been removed.”

She has been fighting alongside others, for something to be done about speeding in the village.

Prompting her to do all she can to reinforce the electric speed signs which show drivers how fast they are going.

There is a 30mph speed limit through the village. Image: Shutterstock.

The speed limit along Main Street in Longside is currently 30mph. However, residents report of traffic speeding along the road.

She also expressed how there is a lack of pedestrian crossings in the village compared to other towns nearby.

Adding: “While two miles along the road Mintlaw has just had a pedestrian crossing installed and another one going in on North Street out towards Fraserburgh.

“There are five roads leading into the village of Longside and everyone has said there is a problem.

“I know people in the village have been fighting for something to be done for at least 20 odd years.”

Residents raise fears over speeding in Longside

Other residents in the area have taken to social media to share their outrage over the radar speed signs being removed.

One person wrote: “The speed and volume of traffic through the village is ridiculous and I think it may only get worse when substations etc are put in.”

While another added: “I agree, the speed of traffic going through the village and also on Station Road is a major concern.”

Another resident said: “Having previously lived on Main Street for 6 years, the speed the traffic came through was ridiculous. You could feel the house shake with some of the lorries and that was with the traffic signs.”

One person also wrote: “Lorries are coming through at a rate of knots, I live opposite golf club & trying to get out the bottom of our road is an accident waiting to happen, we can sit there for ages waiting for a safe gap.”

Another said: “I agree Gail, shocked to hear that the signs showing driver’s speed coming in to the village won’t be replaced. They don’t completely solve the issue of speeding but they do act as a deterrent for some and a reminder for those just driving on autopilot.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The scene of the crash at Belhelvie Church. Image: DC Thomson
Man in dock after crashing through wall into Aberdeenshire graveyard
Jensen Strachan received vital care at the Fraserburgh clinic before being airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image Gillian Strachan/Scott Baxter
Mum's plea to keep Fraserburgh hospital open 24 hours after son's terrifying brush with…
Jack Walker
Motorist left biker with 'life-changing injuries' in roundabout crash
The Currys store in Garthdee
Currys' UK-wide store estate 'refresh' starts in Aberdeen
David Wilkie swimming.
Aberdeen's first Olympic medallist, David Wilkie, dies aged 70
To go with story by Shanay Taylor. Founder of TWSPP ends fundraising efforts for suicide Picture shows; Danny Thain. Fraserburgh. Supplied by TWSPP Date; Unknown
Suicide prevention group 'misrepresented' itself as charity, watchdog rules
Peterhead bakers holding healthy butteries.
Would you eat a 'healthier' buttery? Well now you can in Peterhead
Models at the Tolbooth Museum.
Confirmed: Aberdeen's Tolbooth Museum to reopen
Sean Monaghan was convicted of stalking at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man found guilty of stalking woman and making her feel 'unsafe in her own…
Pamela's house has been infested with bees.
'They're everywhere!': Inverurie mum's warning as bee swarm invades home through chimney