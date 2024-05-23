Why have Longside’s electronic speed cameras been removed?

Residents in Longside have expressed their concern after radar speed signs were removed in the village.

The electric speed signs – which flash and tell drivers how fast they are going – were removed from the village back in September.

Residents in Longside have since expressed their concern over speeding traffic, with many saying this has increased since they were removed last year.

Why have the electric speed signs been removed?

The signs were located on either end of Main Street, as well as the entrance into the village on Inverquhomery Road – both of which see a lot of traffic pass through daily.

However, they have since been removed as the council does not have the resources to replace them.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson confirmed that all three variable and vehicle-activated speed signs have been removed from Longside as they had developed faults.

Adding: “Our roads service will be undertaking an assessment under the terms of our policy criteria and a decision will be taken as to any future installation of one or more of the signs.

“Given the finite budget, works to install any variable speed signs will be prioritised accordingly with similar locations in Aberdeenshire.

“Should residents be concerned about excessive speeds in the meantime they should contact police.”

‘Increase in speeding traffic since the light up signs have been removed’

Local resident, Gail Gill, expressed her concerns over the loss of the speed signs as she said:

“There’s so many issues regarding speeding etc, narrow pavements / no pavements that a lot of it can’t be fixed easily.

“But definitely an increase in speeding traffic since the light up signs have been removed.”

She has been fighting alongside others, for something to be done about speeding in the village.

Prompting her to do all she can to reinforce the electric speed signs which show drivers how fast they are going.

The speed limit along Main Street in Longside is currently 30mph. However, residents report of traffic speeding along the road.

She also expressed how there is a lack of pedestrian crossings in the village compared to other towns nearby.

Adding: “While two miles along the road Mintlaw has just had a pedestrian crossing installed and another one going in on North Street out towards Fraserburgh.

“There are five roads leading into the village of Longside and everyone has said there is a problem.

“I know people in the village have been fighting for something to be done for at least 20 odd years.”

Residents raise fears over speeding in Longside

Other residents in the area have taken to social media to share their outrage over the radar speed signs being removed.

One person wrote: “The speed and volume of traffic through the village is ridiculous and I think it may only get worse when substations etc are put in.”

While another added: “I agree, the speed of traffic going through the village and also on Station Road is a major concern.”

Another resident said: “Having previously lived on Main Street for 6 years, the speed the traffic came through was ridiculous. You could feel the house shake with some of the lorries and that was with the traffic signs.”

One person also wrote: “Lorries are coming through at a rate of knots, I live opposite golf club & trying to get out the bottom of our road is an accident waiting to happen, we can sit there for ages waiting for a safe gap.”

Another said: “I agree Gail, shocked to hear that the signs showing driver’s speed coming in to the village won’t be replaced. They don’t completely solve the issue of speeding but they do act as a deterrent for some and a reminder for those just driving on autopilot.”