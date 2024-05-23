‘Touched the lives of thousands’: Tributes paid to inspirational Inverness teacher Sandra Patience

Millburn Academy is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who died earlier this week.

Sandra Patience, 59, who worked at the Inverness secondary school for more than three decades, died peacefully at home on Monday, May 20.

Described by former pupils as “inspirational” and “amazing,” Mrs Patience joined Millburn Academy in 1990 as a PE teacher.

She then became a guidance teacher in 2014 and was a key part of the school’s Pupil Support Team.

Mrs Patience was also an inspiration outside the classroom, as she took part in the Catwalk for a Walk in February, sharing her experience battling breast cancer.

Millburn Academy’s tribute to Sandra Patience

Millburn Academy has shared a touching tribute saying her colleges and students “will miss her dreadfully.”

The school said: “With heavy hearts we share the news of the death of our long-standing friend and colleague, Sandra Patience, who passed away peacefully, at home, on Monday 20 May 2024.

“Sandra’s involvement with Millburn stretches back more than three decades, having taken up post as a teacher of Physical Education in 1990.

“In 2014 Sandra became a key part of our Pupil Support Team as Principal Teacher with responsibility for Garth pupils and she has touched the lives of thousands of Millburners over the years.

“Sandra’s commitment to the school and the community has been immense and we will miss her dreadfully.

“Our thoughts are with Sandra’s husband Ian, daughter Aimie and the wider family at this sad time.”

Millburn Academy family ‘devastated’

After the school shared the sad statement on its Facebook, dozens of people, including several former pupils, shared their own tributes to the teacher in the comments.

Mrs Bruce former students described her as “inspiring”, “amazing” and said they will be “forever grateful” to her.

Karen Aitken wrote: “This is such sad news. Mrs Patience was my absolute favourite teacher from Millburn when I attended in the early nineties. She must have made a positive impact on thousands of lives.”

Tyler Mackay said: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of an amazing teacher. You were an amazing guidance teacher, always striving for the best in people and trying to bring out the best in every pupil even if they weren’t in your class or house.

“Thank you for being an awesome teacher. You will always be part of the Millburn family.”

Ross Brindle posted: “Absolutely devastated to read this. Sandra was so lovely to me during my time at the school – she was Millburn through and through.”

Gillian Mac described her as “an amazing, inspirational lady who had the biggest heart” while Laura Jane explained she “was always very approachable and understanding.”

Meanwhile, Shelle Duncan-Kidd wrote she will be “forever grateful” for her guidance and support and said Mrs Bruce was one of the few teachers that “touched her life.”

‘A sore miss’

The family of the Millburn teacher has also shared a tribute on the William T. Fraser & Son funeral home page.

It reads: “Much loved wife to Ian, the most loving mother to Aimie, dear sister to Wendy and Jill, beloved daughter of Pat and Bill.

“A sore miss to so many good friends.”

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 29 at 4pm in the Funeral Home of William T Fraser and Son in Inverness.

Family, colleagues and friends are welcome to attend, and donations are invited at the service for the Highland Hospice and Macmillan Nurses.