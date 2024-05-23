‘Touched the lives of thousands’: Tributes paid to inspirational Inverness teacher Sandra Patience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Touched the lives of thousands’: Tributes paid to inspirational Inverness teacher Sandra Patience

She worked at the Millburn Academy for more than three decades as a PE and guidance teacher.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Sandra Patience
Millburn Academy guidance teacher Sandra Patience passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 20. Image: William T. Fraser & Son

Millburn Academy is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who died earlier this week.

Sandra Patience, 59, who worked at the Inverness secondary school for more than three decades, died peacefully at home on Monday, May 20.

Described by former pupils as “inspirational” and “amazing,” Mrs Patience joined Millburn Academy in 1990 as a PE teacher.

She then became a guidance teacher in 2014 and was a key part of the school’s Pupil Support Team.

Mrs Patience was also an inspiration outside the classroom, as she took part in the Catwalk for a Walk in February, sharing her experience battling breast cancer.

Millburn Academy’s tribute to Sandra Patience

Millburn Academy has shared a touching tribute saying her colleges and students “will miss her dreadfully.”

The school said: “With heavy hearts we share the news of the death of our long-standing friend and colleague, Sandra Patience, who passed away peacefully, at home, on Monday 20 May 2024.

“Sandra’s involvement with Millburn stretches back more than three decades, having taken up post as a teacher of Physical Education in 1990.

Sandra taught at the school for decades.

“In 2014 Sandra became a key part of our Pupil Support Team as Principal Teacher with responsibility for Garth pupils and she has touched the lives of thousands of Millburners over the years.

“Sandra’s commitment to the school and the community has been immense and we will miss her dreadfully.

“Our thoughts are with Sandra’s husband Ian, daughter Aimie and the wider family at this sad time.”

Millburn Academy family ‘devastated’

After the school shared the sad statement on its Facebook, dozens of people, including several former pupils, shared their own tributes to the teacher in the comments.

Mrs Bruce former students described her as “inspiring”, “amazing” and said they will be “forever grateful” to her.

Karen Aitken wrote: “This is such sad news. Mrs Patience was my absolute favourite teacher from Millburn when I attended in the early nineties. She must have made a positive impact on thousands of lives.”

Tyler Mackay said: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of an amazing teacher. You were an amazing guidance teacher, always striving for the best in people and trying to bring out the best in every pupil even if they weren’t in your class or house.

The school community is in mourning after the death of the inspirational teacher.

“Thank you for being an awesome teacher. You will always be part of the Millburn family.”

Ross Brindle posted: “Absolutely devastated to read this. Sandra was so lovely to me during my time at the school – she was Millburn through and through.”

Gillian Mac described her as “an amazing, inspirational lady who had the biggest heart” while Laura Jane explained she “was always very approachable and understanding.”

Meanwhile, Shelle Duncan-Kidd wrote she will be “forever grateful” for her guidance and support and said Mrs Bruce was one of the few teachers that “touched her life.”

‘A sore miss’

The family of the Millburn teacher has also shared a tribute on the William T. Fraser & Son funeral home page.

It reads: “Much loved wife to Ian, the most loving mother to Aimie, dear sister to Wendy and Jill, beloved daughter of Pat and Bill.

“A sore miss to so many good friends.”

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 29 at 4pm in the Funeral Home of William T Fraser and Son in Inverness.

Family, colleagues and friends are welcome to attend, and donations are invited at the service for the Highland Hospice and Macmillan Nurses.

More from Inverness

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Ivan Downes stole ?120,000 from an ailing relative Picture shows; Ivan Downes stole ?120,000 from an ailing relative. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Murderer faces jail after stealing £120,000 from mother-in-law's bank account
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Unpaid work for man caught with throwing dart
An black and white image of Inverness Castle
Inverness Castle: a story of kings and queens, prisoners and tourists
Artist's impression of the new immersive Inverness Castle experience
All you need to know about the multi-million pound Inverness Castle tourism project
Charles Street was closed to allow children to play in last year's pilot.
Brilliant or ridiculous? Move to close an Inverness street to let kids play gets…
Alastair Campbell and his bagpipes helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity.
Inverness chamber's big night raised more than £7,700 for Maggie's
Highland dancing at the Inverness Highland Games
Inverness Highland Games: all you need to know about this annual spectacle
Cradlehall House
'Residents more likely to be professionals': Fears B-listed Inverness mansion could become student flats
People evacuated from Inverness train station. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
Inverness train station re-opens after fire
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Inverness pair in court on murder bid charge after late-night incident