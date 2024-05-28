Diversion for Aberdeen Kiltwalk amid sudden closure on Deeside Way

Organisers of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk have confirmed the event will be going ahead “as normal” this weekend despite a section of the Deeside Way being closed for urgent safety work.

It was announced yesterday that the closure – which will be in place for six months – will be implemented just days before thousands descend on the route on Sunday for the charity event.

Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland along with the organisers have been discussing the last-minute issue, and have come up with a plan to put a “safe” diversion in place.

It will make up the 0.7 mile stretch of the railway line from Pittengullies Brae to Culter Station that will be closed off.

‘Going ahead as normal’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, a spokesperson said: “The Aberdeen Kiltwalk will be going ahead as normal on Sunday, June 2.

“We are aware that a small part of the route requires essential maintenance and have already been in discussions with Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland to secure a safe 0.7 mile diversion that will reroute Kiltwalkers around the area on the Deeside Way.

“On the day, Kiltwalkers will be safely directed by stewards, staff, volunteers and signage onto our new diversion route before re-joining the original route at Station Road East.

“Everyone at the Kiltwalk is geared up for Sunday’s record-breaking event and looking forward to welcoming over 5,000 Aberdeen Kiltwalk heroes to raise vital funds for over 460 different charities.”

Tree works brought forward

The closure will be implemented to deal with dangerous trees on the Peterculter section of the 41-mile route.

The work was initially going to take place later this year to avoid nesting birds, however two trees on the section have recently come down – including one in high winds – so activity is being brought forward for safety reasons.

Adjacent woodland will also be closed so that felling operations can take place on the trees, which are located from Pittengullies Brae to Culter Station and at Lovers’ Walk.

The trees, which are located on part of the National Cycle Network, will be replaced by a native shrub species to hold the bank together, with the works set to be completed by the end of November.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The Deeside Way is a very popular walking and cycling route, however the safety of people using it is a priority so these dangerous trees must be felled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause.”