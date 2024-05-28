Diversion for Aberdeen Kiltwalk amid sudden closure on Deeside Way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diversion for Aberdeen Kiltwalk amid sudden closure on Deeside Way

A section of the former railway line will close for six months.

By Shanay Taylor
Around 5,000 people will walk the Deeside Way on Sunday. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Around 5,000 people will walk the Deeside Way on Sunday. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Organisers of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk have confirmed the event will be going ahead “as normal” this weekend despite a section of the Deeside Way being closed for urgent safety work.

It was announced yesterday that the closure – which will be in place for six months – will be implemented just days before thousands descend on the route on Sunday for the charity event.

Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland along with the organisers have been discussing the last-minute issue, and have come up with a plan to put a “safe” diversion in place.

It will make up the 0.7 mile stretch of the railway line from Pittengullies Brae to Culter Station that will be closed off.

‘Going ahead as normal’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, a spokesperson said: “The Aberdeen Kiltwalk will be going ahead as normal on Sunday, June 2.

“We are aware that a small part of the route requires essential maintenance and have already been in discussions with Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland to secure a safe 0.7 mile diversion that will reroute Kiltwalkers around the area on the Deeside Way.

Aberdeen Kiltwalk.
Thousands will participate at Sunday’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“On the day, Kiltwalkers will be safely directed by stewards, staff, volunteers and signage onto our new diversion route before re-joining the original route at Station Road East.

“Everyone at the Kiltwalk is geared up for Sunday’s record-breaking event and looking forward to welcoming over 5,000 Aberdeen Kiltwalk heroes to raise vital funds for over 460 different charities.”

Tree works brought forward

The closure will be implemented to deal with dangerous trees on the Peterculter section of the 41-mile route.

The work was initially going to take place later this year to avoid nesting birds, however two trees on the section have recently come down – including one in high winds – so activity is being brought forward for safety reasons.

Picture of walkers on the old railway line near Drumoak. Image: Kenny Elrick

Adjacent woodland will also be closed so that felling operations can take place on the trees, which are located from Pittengullies Brae to Culter Station and at Lovers’ Walk.

The trees, which are located on part of the National Cycle Network, will be replaced by a native shrub species to hold the bank together, with the works set to be completed by the end of November.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The Deeside Way is a very popular walking and cycling route, however the safety of people using it is a priority so these dangerous trees must be felled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause.”

