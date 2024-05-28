Man charged with assault and robbery in Inverness

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and robbery in Inverness city centre.

Man arrested and charged with Inverness assault and robbery

A Police spokesperson said: “A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with assault and robbery which happened in Union Street and Church Street in Inverness at 4.45pm on Monday, May 27.

“He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 29.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any further information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 2621 of May 27, 2024”