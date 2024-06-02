Little Molly’s Cheesecake to open city centre shop after Aberdeen Beach success

Beach bakery Little Molly’s Cheesecake is set to open a new location in Aberdeen city centre.

Monika and Tomasz Zupranski are opening their second location on Rosemount Viaduct.

Signs just went up for their new Aberdeen shop yesterday, with the new takeaway counter to open in “the coming weeks”.

Monika, 37, has run Little Mollyâ€™s Cheesecake since June 2019.

She started producing no-bake cheesecakes for home delivery before selling themÂ from a beachfront van in 2022.

Monika told The Press and Journal: “It is getting really exciting now, at the beginning we were a little bit worried with getting everything set up.

“But as we get closer to the opening date – I’m definitely less scared than before.

“If we just stopped and looked back at all the hard work we have put in, I’m not sure that we would have been able to do it again.

“Lots of long hours unpaid but it’s our job and we just have to do it.

“We thought we could have been open a little bit earlier, but that’s just the way things go sometimes.

“Now the place looks much better and we think it’s really promising. It’s a really exciting time just now!”

Beach success inspired new Rosemount location

Monika added that the success of her mobile enterprise on Aberdeen’s beachfront inspired her new venture in the city centre.

“When we first opened the van we weren’t sure what to expect – we knew that people love our cheesecake from the feedback we got from when we used to do small orders,” she continued.

“But we weren’t sure if all people were going to like them, but it turned out to be a success and Aberdeen really loves them – because they are fresh and nice.

“If the beach enterprise wasn’t a success then we probably would only look for a small kitchen.

“We really wanted to open the shop because we feel that people really love our cheesecakes.

“I’m excited to see all of the new people, and customers.

“Being down at the beach, many people in the city still do not know about us, because maybe they don’t want to go out of the city.

“Now the people on the street see our sign and they are getting excited asking us when we are going to be open – so that’s great.”