New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin excited by the potential at the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin excited by the potential at the Dons

Swede ready for his new challenge in Scotland after taking charge of his final game as Elfsborg manager.

By Paul Third
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: Bildbyran

New Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is excited by the chance to realise the potential that exists at Aberdeen.

The Swede brought the curtain down on his six-year spell in charge of Elfsborg with a 1-0 defeat at rivals IFK Gothenburg on Saturday in his final game in charge.

The 46-year-old will enjoy a short break before taking charge at Pittodrie later this month.

Thelin is eager to get started in his first challenge outside Sweden – and believes the Dons will be a terrific challenge.

He said: “Aberdeen have a good youth structure and although they were in the relegation zone they did well in the cups.

“It feels like there is good potential and a very strong commitment.

“It will be incredibly developmental for me.

“Of course, it will be a different country but, above all, it is the club itself and the people I have met that have made me feel this is where I want to be.”

New boss has done his homework on Aberdeen

Thelin has done his homework on his new club and immersed himself in the history of the Dons.

A season which included Europa Conference League participation, a League Cup final appearance and a run to the Scottish Cup semi-final, was offset by a disappointing league campaign.

Thelin has followed it all and while he has his own ideas he has seen enough from the squad he will inherit to belief progress can be made.

In an interview with Gothenburg Post the new Dons boss said: “I don’t think I need to change that much. I can only do it my way.

“They appointed me because they believe in me and I’m very confident that I won’t have to change much.

“Aberdeen is a very proud club – the history, the commitment and the passion, the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

“Then there is the project that they want to work long-term and create clarity but also find a structure with your own talents.

“This what the club have seen with us. We see that we can make an effort if we all pull in the same direction.

“They have taken references and followed me for a long time, ever since I was manager of Jonkoping (2014-17).

“I am confident in myself. I know Aberdeen did a very good background check on me.”

‘Headlines won’t affect my approach’

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge last week. Image; Bildbyran

Moving to Scottish football will be a new challenge, and a daunting one for Thelin, who becomes only the second manager from outside Britain in Aberdeen’s 121-year history.

But he insists he will do the job his own way.

He said: “All jobs have got their pros and cons.

“Things change quickly in the media. You are a hero, you are the worst, disaster, genius.

“It is what it is, you can’t get carried away with those things.

“I don’t know how I will handle it and I don’t know what the headlines will be but that won’t affect my approach.

“You have to have respect for other cultures and leagues but there is no weakness in focusing on yourself. Rather, it is a strength.

“It is important to have a clear plan from the beginning, but you must always be prepared to adjust it.

“So much happens in football. For example, the transfer windows are becoming more and more important.

“You decide to sign a player you also have to understand why you sign him.”

Granite City holds additional appeal for Thelin

The new Aberdeen manager is keen to get going in his new role and it is clear his appetite has been whetted by the Granite City itself – not that he expects to have much free time on his hands.

He said: “Aberdeen is a fantastically beautiful city. There is a lot to do there but I know from experience there is not much time.

“You are mostly at the training ground then you go home, do homework and put the children to bed.”

More from Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: Bildbyran
Former Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid says move to Airdrieonians was a 'no-brainer'
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: Bildbyran
Neil Simpson marvels at Fletcher Boyd and urges Aberdeen kids to be inspired by…
Dante Polvara pictured at Pittodrie ahead of the clash with Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara lifts lid on fightback from nightmare first year at Pittodrie
Jimmy Calderwood and Michael Hart.
Jimmy Calderwood 20 years on: Former Aberdeen star Michael Hart on ex-Dons boss and…
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin talks with Sean Wallace at the Boras Arena, Sweden. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin predicts 'great future' after Elfsborg exit
Andy Considine has left St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine exits St Johnstone
Kilmarnock's David Watson has a shot blocked by Aberdeen's Richard Jensen. Image: SNS
Scottish Premiership clubs vote to ban artificial pitches from 2026
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Joe Harper: Jimmy Thelin can bring winning mentality back to Aberdeen
Willie Miller and Jimmy Calderwood.
Jimmy Calderwood 20 years on: How Aberdeen legend Willie Miller and his ex-U12s team-mate…

Conversation