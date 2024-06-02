New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin excited by the potential at the Dons

New Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is excited by the chance to realise the potential that exists at Aberdeen.

The Swede brought the curtain down on his six-year spell in charge of Elfsborg with a 1-0 defeat at rivals IFK Gothenburg on Saturday in his final game in charge.

The 46-year-old will enjoy a short break before taking charge at Pittodrie later this month.

Thelin is eager to get started in his first challenge outside Sweden – and believes the Dons will be a terrific challenge.

He said: “Aberdeen have a good youth structure and although they were in the relegation zone they did well in the cups.

“It feels like there is good potential and a very strong commitment.

“It will be incredibly developmental for me.

“Of course, it will be a different country but, above all, it is the club itself and the people I have met that have made me feel this is where I want to be.”

New boss has done his homework on Aberdeen

Thelin has done his homework on his new club and immersed himself in the history of the Dons.

A season which included Europa Conference League participation, a League Cup final appearance and a run to the Scottish Cup semi-final, was offset by a disappointing league campaign.

Thelin has followed it all and while he has his own ideas he has seen enough from the squad he will inherit to belief progress can be made.

In an interview with Gothenburg Post the new Dons boss said: “I don’t think I need to change that much. I can only do it my way.

“They appointed me because they believe in me and I’m very confident that I won’t have to change much.

“Aberdeen is a very proud club – the history, the commitment and the passion, the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

“Then there is the project that they want to work long-term and create clarity but also find a structure with your own talents.

“This what the club have seen with us. We see that we can make an effort if we all pull in the same direction.

“They have taken references and followed me for a long time, ever since I was manager of Jonkoping (2014-17).

“I am confident in myself. I know Aberdeen did a very good background check on me.”

‘Headlines won’t affect my approach’

Moving to Scottish football will be a new challenge, and a daunting one for Thelin, who becomes only the second manager from outside Britain in Aberdeen’s 121-year history.

But he insists he will do the job his own way.

He said: “All jobs have got their pros and cons.

“Things change quickly in the media. You are a hero, you are the worst, disaster, genius.

“It is what it is, you can’t get carried away with those things.

“I don’t know how I will handle it and I don’t know what the headlines will be but that won’t affect my approach.

“You have to have respect for other cultures and leagues but there is no weakness in focusing on yourself. Rather, it is a strength.

“It is important to have a clear plan from the beginning, but you must always be prepared to adjust it.

“So much happens in football. For example, the transfer windows are becoming more and more important.

“You decide to sign a player you also have to understand why you sign him.”

Granite City holds additional appeal for Thelin

The new Aberdeen manager is keen to get going in his new role and it is clear his appetite has been whetted by the Granite City itself – not that he expects to have much free time on his hands.

He said: “Aberdeen is a fantastically beautiful city. There is a lot to do there but I know from experience there is not much time.

“You are mostly at the training ground then you go home, do homework and put the children to bed.”