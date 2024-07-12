‘It’s tough, but I won’t stop’: Sister of Jamie Forbes says she won’t give up fight for justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s tough, but I won’t stop’: Sister of Jamie Forbes says she won’t give up fight for justice

Lyndsay-anne Forbes has been left picking up the pieces following her brother's death in Tillydrone.

Lynsday-anne Forbes held a protest at Marischal College in her fight for justice. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lynsday-anne Forbes held a protest at Marischal College in her fight for justice. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

When Lyndsay-anne Forbes was told the news of her brother’s death, she felt like she was the one who had died.

Jamie Forbes was just 37 when he fell from a 12th-floor window at Elphinstone Court in Tillydrone on January 15.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was charged with his murder.

Lyndsay-anne went from living a normal life as a mum, to suddenly navigating a complicated criminal justice system set aside for the most serious of crimes.

Lyndsay-anne making her voice heard outside Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

With a court trial pending and the Police Investigations & Review Commission (Pirc)  investigating the circumstances surrounding Jamie’s death, the pressure has at times been too much for Lyndsay-anne.

But the 34-year-old’s dedication to ensuring Jamie gets justice is keeping her going, even at the toughest of times.

“Jamie was my blood, my DNA, and I’ll fight for him,” she said.

Xander, Lyndsay-anne and Jamie Forbes when they were younger. Image: Lynsday-anne Forbes.

‘It’s hard, but I will fight for Jamie’

Lyndsay-anne has leaned heavily on her partner, Adam McLeod and her friend, Julie McKenzie, for their support over the past few months.

They have been canvassing in Aberdeen city centre with posters highlighting Jamie’s death.

And today, Lyndsay-anne took to the streets outside Marischal College with friends and supporters to ensure no one forgets her brother’s name.

Jamie’s passing has been yet another blow for Lyndsay-anne, who tragically lost her mum in 2020.

Their mother’s passing also affected Jamie, who was a “mama’s boy” and was sleeping next to her when she died.

Lyndsay-anne says her grandmother, who looked after Jamie by doing his laundry, is also devastated by his death, with her family rallying round her.

Boards outside Marsichal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I feel like my circle has gotten so small. Jamie was home to me and I could always find him no matter what,” she said.

“The hurt is something I have never felt in my life. I absolutely felt like I was the one who had died.

“It made me think that every single thing I had ever been through in my life was mute, it meant nothing anymore.

“These silly little arguments, caring about what other people thought, were all mute.

“Still to this day, I am devastated. I feel it in the bottom of my soul.”

Picking up the pieces after Jamie’s death

Lyndsay-anne was also left to clear out her brother’s flat – previously her mum’s home – as well as arrange the funeral.

The process brought back memories of when Lyndsay-anne and her older brothers, Jamie and Xander, were growing up in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.

She said they were quite the mischievous trio, always out and about, climbing trees and exploring different places.

Lyndsay-anne described Jamie as having a “heart of gold” while Xander had a “rainbow heart.”

She said: “Jamie was kind, nice to everyone. He went through so many troubles but he still tried to get on with it and make something of a bad situation.”

His sister described Jamie as having a “heart of gold”. Image: Lyndsay-anne Forbes.

The death of Jamie Forbes

Lee Smith, 37, was charged in connection with Jamie’s death and is in custody awaiting trial. 

Pirc – which independently investigate incidents involving the police in Scotland – also confirmed it was looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.

It’s understood police responded to a “concern call” hours before Jamie was found on the ground outside the Tillydrone high-rise, after neighbours heard a man shouting for help.

Officers said they could not find any trace of a person in distress and left the scene.

Police presence outside Elphinstone Court.
Police outside Elphinstone Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Lyndsay-anne says the journey to get justice for her brother isn’t easy, but that Jamie would want her to keep going.

“I don’t want my brother to die in vain,” she said.

“I knew when I started this might take years. But I am not going anywhere and I am not going to stop.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

George and Edna Ross celebrated last night alongside friends and family. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dancing through life together: Inverurie childhood sweethearts celebrate 60th anniversary
The Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson
Huntly Arms Hotel revamp held up as council says replacing doors 'not justified'
Garry Donald outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen serial nuisance caller's drunken 999 bomb hoax
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, a clean power facility in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
GB Energy ‘must be located in Aberdeen’ - business leaders demand
Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh man avoids jail after threatening man with knife on town centre street
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen thief left DNA behind as he hotwired motorbike
We spoke to (l-r) Rosemary Munro, Nicola Baird, and Claire Newman about the new facelift underway at Number 30 in Huntly. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside the multi-million-pound project to turn decaying department store into Huntly cinema, cafe and…
Police say there are 'no apparent suspicious circumstances'. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Death of man found near Peterhead skatepark 'not suspicious'
Patrick O'Neill leaves court in custody.
Peterhead prisoner gets more jail time for razor assault on inmate
The Firebirds in the sky
Firebirds save the day as Red Arrows to miss Peterhead Scottish week

Conversation