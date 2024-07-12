‘It’s tough, but I won’t stop’: Sister of Jamie Forbes says she won’t give up fight for justice

When Lyndsay-anne Forbes was told the news of her brother’s death, she felt like she was the one who had died.

Jamie Forbes was just 37 when he fell from a 12th-floor window at Elphinstone Court in Tillydrone on January 15.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was charged with his murder.

Lyndsay-anne went from living a normal life as a mum, to suddenly navigating a complicated criminal justice system set aside for the most serious of crimes.

With a court trial pending and the Police Investigations & Review Commission (Pirc) investigating the circumstances surrounding Jamie’s death, the pressure has at times been too much for Lyndsay-anne.

But the 34-year-old’s dedication to ensuring Jamie gets justice is keeping her going, even at the toughest of times.

“Jamie was my blood, my DNA, and I’ll fight for him,” she said.

‘It’s hard, but I will fight for Jamie’

Lyndsay-anne has leaned heavily on her partner, Adam McLeod and her friend, Julie McKenzie, for their support over the past few months.

They have been canvassing in Aberdeen city centre with posters highlighting Jamie’s death.

And today, Lyndsay-anne took to the streets outside Marischal College with friends and supporters to ensure no one forgets her brother’s name.

Jamie’s passing has been yet another blow for Lyndsay-anne, who tragically lost her mum in 2020.

Their mother’s passing also affected Jamie, who was a “mama’s boy” and was sleeping next to her when she died.

Lyndsay-anne says her grandmother, who looked after Jamie by doing his laundry, is also devastated by his death, with her family rallying round her.

“I feel like my circle has gotten so small. Jamie was home to me and I could always find him no matter what,” she said.

“The hurt is something I have never felt in my life. I absolutely felt like I was the one who had died.

“It made me think that every single thing I had ever been through in my life was mute, it meant nothing anymore.

“These silly little arguments, caring about what other people thought, were all mute.

“Still to this day, I am devastated. I feel it in the bottom of my soul.”

Picking up the pieces after Jamie’s death

Lyndsay-anne was also left to clear out her brother’s flat – previously her mum’s home – as well as arrange the funeral.

The process brought back memories of when Lyndsay-anne and her older brothers, Jamie and Xander, were growing up in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.

She said they were quite the mischievous trio, always out and about, climbing trees and exploring different places.

Lyndsay-anne described Jamie as having a “heart of gold” while Xander had a “rainbow heart.”

She said: “Jamie was kind, nice to everyone. He went through so many troubles but he still tried to get on with it and make something of a bad situation.”

The death of Jamie Forbes

Lee Smith, 37, was charged in connection with Jamie’s death and is in custody awaiting trial.

Pirc – which independently investigate incidents involving the police in Scotland – also confirmed it was looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.

It’s understood police responded to a “concern call” hours before Jamie was found on the ground outside the Tillydrone high-rise, after neighbours heard a man shouting for help.

Officers said they could not find any trace of a person in distress and left the scene.

Lyndsay-anne says the journey to get justice for her brother isn’t easy, but that Jamie would want her to keep going.

“I don’t want my brother to die in vain,” she said.

“I knew when I started this might take years. But I am not going anywhere and I am not going to stop.”