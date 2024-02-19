‘Thank you for doing Jamie proud’: Alleged Aberdeen murder victim laid to rest

The sister of a man allegedly murdered in Aberdeen has thanked mourners who “knew and loved” her brother for turning out to say their last goodbye.

Emotional family and friends attended Aberdeen Crematorium’s west chapel this morning for the funeral of Jamie Forbes.

Many mourners wore red to celebrate the 37-year-old’s love of Aberdeen FC – including club tops and scarfs – while Mr Forbes was laid to rest in a shirt signed by Dons players.

The top had been organised by the club, with captain Graeme Shinnie sending it to the family personally and saying that the “thoughts of us all at Pittodrie” were with them at this very sad time.

Piper plays poignant lament at Jamie Forbes funeral

The red of the funeral cortege was brightened by the blue sky that broke out over the crematorium for the moving service.

Mr Forbes – who died following an incident at Tillydrone’s Elphinstone Court on January 15 – was piped into the chapel by his younger cousin Sandy, who serves in the British Army.

The service, including prayers and benediction, was led by Major Violet Leiper who conducted the funeral of his mum in 2020.

Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ was played as family and friends entered the service.

His sister delivered the eulogy and followed behind the coffin as it was carried in to the crematorium, with ‘Say Something’ by A Great Big World echoing through Aberdeen Crematorium.

In reflection to remember Mr Forbes, ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings was played, whilst the walkout song was Leona Lewis’ ‘Footprints in the Sand’.

At the end of the funeral – as family shook hands of guests – Miss Forbes shared a “private moment” with her brother, with ‘You Mean The World to Me’ by Freya Ridings playing.

‘Thank you to those who have done their bit to do Jamie proud’

Miss Forbes, who gave The P&J permission to attend the crematorium today, said: “Our family would like to thank everyone who knew and loved Jamie for coming today.

“Thank you to those who have done their bit to do him proud.”

Man charged in connection with ‘murder’ of Jamie Forbes

Lee Smith has been charged in connection with Mr Forbes’ murder and appeared twice at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The Police Investigations & Review Commission have confirmed that they will be looking into the circumstances of Mr Forbes’ death.

A spokeswoman for the Pirc said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed Pirc to investigate the circumstances of the death of a 37-year-old man following police contact, in Aberdeen on January 15 2024.

“At the conclusion of our investigation a report will be sent to COPFS.”