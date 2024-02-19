‘Thank you for doing Jamie proud’: Alleged Aberdeen murder victim laid to rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Thank you for doing Jamie proud’: Alleged Aberdeen murder victim laid to rest

Jamie Forbes was wearing a signed Aberdeen FC shirt that was sent to his family personally by captain Graeme Shinnie.

By Chris Cromar
Jamie Forbes being piped in to funeral.
Jamie Forbes was brought to the crematorium's West Chapel by hearse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The sister of a man allegedly murdered in Aberdeen has thanked mourners who “knew and loved” her brother for turning out to say their last goodbye.

Emotional family and friends attended Aberdeen Crematorium’s west chapel this morning for the funeral of Jamie Forbes.

Many mourners wore red to celebrate the 37-year-old’s love of Aberdeen FC – including club tops and scarfs – while Mr Forbes was laid to rest in a shirt signed by Dons players.

The top had been organised by the club, with captain Graeme Shinnie sending it to the family personally and saying that the “thoughts of us all at Pittodrie” were with them at this very sad time.

Mourners at Jamie Forbes' funeral.
Mourners wore red to the funeral to honour the Aberdeen FC fan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Piper plays poignant lament at Jamie Forbes funeral

The red of the funeral cortege was brightened by the blue sky that broke out over the crematorium for the moving service.

Mr Forbes – who died following an incident at Tillydrone’s Elphinstone Court on January 15 – was piped into the chapel by his younger cousin Sandy, who serves in the British Army.

The service, including prayers and benediction, was led by Major Violet Leiper who conducted the funeral of his mum in 2020.

Mourners at Jamie Forbes funeral.
People paid their last respects to Mr Forbes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ was played as family and friends entered the service.

His sister delivered the eulogy and followed behind the coffin as it was carried in to the crematorium, with ‘Say Something’ by A Great Big World echoing through Aberdeen Crematorium.

Mourners turned out in Aberdeen today to pay their respects to Jamie Forbes. Image: DC Thomson/ Kenny Elrick

In reflection to remember Mr Forbes, ‘Lost Without You’ by Freya Ridings was played, whilst the walkout song was Leona Lewis’ ‘Footprints in the Sand’.

At the end of the funeral – as family shook hands of guests – Miss Forbes shared a “private moment” with her brother, with ‘You Mean The World to Me’ by Freya Ridings playing.

‘Thank you to those who have done their bit to do Jamie proud’

Miss Forbes, who gave The P&J permission to attend the crematorium today, said: “Our family would like to thank everyone who knew and loved Jamie for coming today.

“Thank you to those who have done their bit to do him proud.”

Elphinstone Court sign in Aberdeen.
Mr Forbes’ body was found outside Elphinstone Court in Tillydrone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Man charged in connection with ‘murder’ of Jamie Forbes

Lee Smith has been charged in connection with Mr Forbes’ murder and appeared twice at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The Police Investigations & Review Commission have confirmed that they will be looking into the circumstances of Mr Forbes’ death.

A spokeswoman for the Pirc said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed Pirc to investigate the circumstances of the death of a 37-year-old man following police contact, in Aberdeen on January 15 2024.

“At the conclusion of our investigation a report will be sent to COPFS.”

‘Thanks for trying to save Jamie’: Sister of man killed in Tillydrone high-rise incident left heartbroken

