Tulloch Homes: Inverness housebuilder appoints new managing director

The new managing director has been part of the company for the past four years and will now lead the firm.

By Alex Banks
Kieran Graham has been appointed as managing director of the Inverness housebuilder. Image: Big Partnership Date; Unknown
Kieran Graham has been appointed as managing director of the Inverness housebuilder. Image: Big Partnership Date; Unknown

Inverness housebuilding firm Tulloch Homes has appointed a new managing director.

Kieran Graham has taken over the role from the retiring Sandy Grant.

The firm is part of Springfield Group and is approaching 100 years of business.

Mr Graham has extensive experience in the housebuilding sector, working for Stewart Milne Group in Aberdeen and Robertson Homes in Inverness.

The 35-year-old has been with Tulloch Homes for the past four years and will move into his new role after a stint as commercial director.

Mr Grant announced his intentions to retire as managing director in December after 20 years with Tulloch Homes.

Building for the future

Mr Graham will oversee all disciplines and operations across the region — including live sites such as the Drummond Hill development in Inverness.

He has revealed his excitement as he starts the job at hand and builds the future of Tulloch Homes.

Mr Graham said: “Tulloch Homes has a longstanding legacy as the largest housebuilder across Inverness and the Highlands.

“Recognised for our commitment to high quality, energy efficient homes and, most importantly, our customers.

New Tulloch Homes managing director Kieran Graham, along with his predecessor Sandy Grant, at the 2024 Camanachd Cup first and second round draw. Image: Camanachd Association.

“I am proud of the high specification we offer our customers at Tulloch. And the strong relationship we have with local trades and suppliers that allow us to deliver such quality homes in key communities across Moray and the Highlands.”

Tulloch Homes has recently had plans approved to build a new 160 house development, The Conon Braes South.

Its flagship development, The Maples, near River Ness, will also be overseen by Mr Graham.

New Tulloch Homes managing director on involving communities

Mr Graham will lead on delivering upcoming developments such as the Spey Green in Newtonmore and Parks View in Inverness.

Kieran continued: “Involving the communities in area where we build is essential.

“Engaging local voices and businesses ensures our developments are reflective of their needs and create spaces that truly feel like home.

“With upcoming community events in rural village, Newtonmore, the site of our future Spey Green development, I’m looking forward to speaking to future customers as we continue to deliver high quality homes across the north of Scotland.”

‘Exciting time’ to take the helm, says chief executive

Springfield Group chief executive Innes Smith said there has been a “smooth transition period” following Mr Grant’s retirement.

He said: “It’s an exciting time for Kieran to take the lead as Tulloch has many new developments in the pipeline.

Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties.
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Group. Image: Springfield Properties

“Such as the newly approved Conon Bridge development, delivered in partnership with the Highland Council, to support the Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

“Over the last four years, we’ve been impressed with Kieran’s knowledge and dedication to the housebuilding industry.

“I have no doubt that he is the right man to lead Tulloch into the next 100 years.”

