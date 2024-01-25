Tillydrone murder accused’s second court appearance

A man has reappeared in court charged with the murder of Jamie Forbes, whose body was discovered at the bottom of an Aberdeen high-rise.

Lee Smith, 37, made his second appearance in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today when he was fully committed and remanded in custody.

Smith, from the Aberdeen area, previously made no plea to the single charge of murder when he first attended court eight days ago.

Mr Forbes, 37, was found dead near a playpark in Tillydrone after it’s understood he plunged from the 12th-floor window of a flat at Elphinstone Court.

Emergency services pronounced Jamie dead at the scene near Montgomery Crescent around 3.30pm on January 15.

In a statement, relatives described Jamie him as a “much-loved son, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and forever loved brother and brother-in-law”.

Jamie’s grieving family has since thanked members of the local community who rushed to help Jamie after he fell from a window.

Speaking about the tragedy, his sister Lyndsay-anne previously told The Press and Journal of her gratitude.

“I want to thank anyone who called in to police to report things that happened from early morning … until Jamie died, and who continue to help in the case,” she said.

“So many people have come forward to apologise to me for not doing more but they are not to blame.

“They tried to help Jamie and I can only imagine what heartbreak they are going through.”

Steven McInnes, a close friend of Lyndsay-anne, has set up an online fundraising page to help Jamie’s family cope with funeral costs.

He told The P&J that he hopes donations will reach £3,000.

“Jamie was a much-loved person with many friends and a family that adored him. He was a young man with his whole life ahead of him with dreams of becoming a father one day.

“Unfortunately those dreams won’t come true. Due to his young age and absence of children, he hadn’t yet set up a life insurance policy.

“This means the cost of planning a funeral has fallen upon his little sister.

“This is why I would like to help alleviate some of the financial burden.”

Lee Smith will reappear in court on a date that is still to be confirmed.

