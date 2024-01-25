Tillydrone murder accused’s second court appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tillydrone murder accused’s second court appearance

Lee Smith, who denies killing Jamie Forbes at an Aberdeen high-rise earlier this month, reappeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Bryan Rutherford
Jamie Forbes was found dead by police outside Elphinstone Court on the afternoon of January 15. Images: family handout/DC Thomson
A man has reappeared in court charged with the murder of Jamie Forbes, whose body was discovered at the bottom of an Aberdeen high-rise.

Lee Smith, 37, made his second appearance in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today when he was fully committed and remanded in custody.

Smith, from the Aberdeen area, previously made no plea to the single charge of murder when he first attended court eight days ago.

Mr Forbes, 37, was found dead near a playpark in Tillydrone after it’s understood he plunged from the 12th-floor window of a flat at Elphinstone Court.

Two police call-outs to Tillydrone address on the same day of the alleged murder of Jamie Forbes

Emergency services pronounced Jamie dead at the scene near Montgomery Crescent around 3.30pm on January 15.

In a statement, relatives described Jamie him as a “much-loved son, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and forever loved brother and brother-in-law”.

Jamie’s grieving family has since thanked members of the local community who rushed to help Jamie after he fell from a window.

Aberdeen family of Jamie Forbes speaks of their grief and gratitude

Speaking about the tragedy, his sister Lyndsay-anne previously told The Press and Journal of her gratitude.

“I want to thank anyone who called in to police to report things that happened from early morning … until Jamie died, and who continue to help in the case,” she said.

“So many people have come forward to apologise to me for not doing more but they are not to blame.

“They tried to help Jamie and I can only imagine what heartbreak they are going through.”

Steven McInnes, a close friend of Lyndsay-anne, has set up an online fundraising page to help Jamie’s family cope with funeral costs.

He told The P&J that he hopes donations will reach £3,000.

“Jamie was a much-loved person with many friends and a family that adored him. He was a young man with his whole life ahead of him with dreams of becoming a father one day.

“Unfortunately those dreams won’t come true. Due to his young age and absence of children, he hadn’t yet set up a life insurance policy.

“This means the cost of planning a funeral has fallen upon his little sister.

“This is why I would like to help alleviate some of the financial burden.”

Lee Smith will reappear in court on a date that is still to be confirmed.

