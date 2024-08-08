‘We’ve got a long battle ahead’: Macduff parents raise fears over battery storage site next to primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’ve got a long battle ahead’: Macduff parents raise fears over battery storage site next to primary school

Concerned father Steve Barker has launched an online petition in a bid to get ODPEnergy to reconsider the project.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Fran Manning and Steve Barker are worried about the battery storage facility planned next to Macduff Primary School. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fran Manning and Steve Barker are worried about the battery storage facility planned next to Macduff Primary School. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Worried parents have slammed plans for a battery storage facility just metres from Macduff Primary School and a local animal sanctuary.

ODPEnergy is working on plans to install a 49.9MW facility on land close to Old Gamrie Road.

But concerned father Steve Barker has launched an online petition in a bid to get developers to reconsider the project.

He believes the proposed site is “closer to nearby populated areas than is safe or comfortable”.

The appeal has already gathered more than 260 signatures.

The land where the Macduff battery storage facility is planned to be built.
The land where the battery storage facility is planned to be built. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He is scared that the battery containers could go up in flames and potentially harm pupils nearby.

Under the current proposal, 34 would be placed on ground behind the school.

The site would connect to the nearby substation and it would be in operation for 30 years.

Why is father against the Macduff battery storage facility plans?

However, Steve and other fearful parents feel that the proposed facility would be installed “way too close” to the school.

They have even set up a campaign group against the development called BESSt Protect Deyhill.

The anxious father told the Press and Journal: “I’m rather annoyed about it.

“It seems to be, ‘we’ll just dump it anywhere and not worry about the consequences’.”

Parents mostly fear a fire could break out on the site, and say they don’t want to risk such an incident from occurring.

Fran Manning and Steve Barker stand next to the battery storage site in Macduff.
Fran Manning and Steve Barker stand next to the battery storage site, which sits just metres away from Macduff Primary School. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But Steve is not just worried about his own family, he is concerned for all of the youngsters at the school.

“It’s not just my child, it’s everyone’s children,” he said.

“If one of the units goes up in flames, it would put out a lot of poisonous gases that wouldn’t be nice.

“There is a lot of discussion about thermal runaway, and when the units blow up they can burn for up to four days.”

Steve also has reservations about the response to a blaze on the site.

“I have to question if the local fire station would actually manage a large installation like that if something went wrong.”

‘We’ve got a long battle ahead’

Meanwhile, animal lover Fran Manning moved from England to Macduff to run her own animal rescue sanctuary.

However her land, which is currently home to cats, dogs, hens, lambs and pigs, sits right next to the proposed site.

Aerial view of Zenobe's 100MW battery storage facility in Capenhurst.
Zenobe’s 100MW battery storage facility in Capenhurst. Image: Zenobe

A fence is all that would separate her field from the battery facility.

“They say there is no flood risk but this year alone, all the surrounding fields flooded.”

Fran admitted she wants to move from the town but feels stuck, adding: “We’ve got a long battle ahead”.

What is the aim of the petition?

But despite their protest, the parents aren’t actually against the development.

They simply want developers to consider placing it in another location.

A poster created by the BESSt Protect Deyhill group raising awareness of the proposal.
A poster created by the BESSt Protect Deyhill group raising awareness of the proposal. Image supplied by Steve Barker

Steve explained: “They want to put these battery energy systems in no matter what because they want to go for net zero, which is fine.

“We have no problem with renewable energies, I’ve got solar panels on my roof.

“What we are against is such a big installation going less than 100 metres from the school.”

What could be built at Macduff?

Energy generated from renewable sources including solar and wind farms are stored at battery storage sites.

The energy is then released to the grid in times of high demand.

While the plans are still in the early stages, developers are hoping to start work on the Macduff site by June 2026.

A battery storage facility.
A battery storage facility like this could soon be installed near Macduff Primary School. Image: Anesco

It is anticipated that works would be completed and the units hooked up to the grid by June 2027.

Following the 30-year operating period, the containers would be decommissioned and the ground returned back to agricultural use.

Developers are planning to submit detailed plans for the project to Aberdeenshire Council by the end of the year.

ODPEnergy documents say they carry out about 1,500 safety inspections every year, with no serious accidents at all in 2022.

Battery storage developers behind two further sites

ODPEnergy has completed a number of battery and solar projects across the UK, Europe and further afield.

It is also working on two similar sites in Aberdeenshire.

The firm is behind plans for 49.9MW facilities along Boothby Road in Fraserburgh and Bridgend Farm near Laurencekirk.

Both sites would link up to their nearest substations and would be in use for 30 years.

A spokesman for ODPEnergy said the firm was aware of the concerns raised by the community.

He added: “OPDEnergy UK is preparing all technical studies to demonstrate that the project complies with safety standards and that no harm would be caused in the remote case of the facility catching fire.”

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Biker on the green at Kings Links Golf Course. Image: Supplied.
WATCH: Footage shows bikers tearing across green at Kings Links Aberdeen
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Michal Morawski, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful fire-raising and danger to life at the High Court in Edinburgh Picture shows; Michal Morawski, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful fire-raising and danger to life at the High Court in Edinburgh. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Fraserburgh man jailed after setting fire to ex-lover's house with her inside
Jewellery, cash and cars were stolen from Donmouth Crescent. Image: Google Maps
Man arrested over car raids in Aberdeen and Inverurie
Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen and Peter Selway, PowerCon. Image: Port of Aberdeen
£4 million Port of Aberdeen shore power project gets under way
A helper at the scene said he showed "aggressive" behaviour.
Watch: Driver's rant as woman pulls Aberdeenshire crash victim from burning car
3
The Union Street bank could become a new haven for fans of kebabs.
Plans to turn historic Bank of Scotland building into Union Street kebab restaurant
2
Youngsters jump for joy in Union Terrace Gardens. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
IN PICTURES: Sunshine and smiles as the Big Bounce returns to Aberdeen
Portlethen Service Station opens along the A92. Image: DC Thomson.
First look as new Portlethen service station opens
Torry Police Station. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police stations to be 'disposed of' with officers moving to 'hubs' at Woodhill…
Firefighters battled the blaze this afternoon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lorry fire closes A90 southbound near Ellon

Conversation