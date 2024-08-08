Granite salvaged from historic Aberdeen buildings to be sold by council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Granite salvaged from historic Aberdeen buildings to be sold by council

A new policy has been set in stone regulating the sale of the valuable material collected from demolished buildings.

Granite at Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen. A new policy on selling slabs like these has now been agreed.
Granite at Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen. A new policy on selling slabs like these has now been agreed. Image: Aberdeen City Council
By Ben Hendry

Granite-grabbing developers could soon get their hands on cherished chunks of Aberdeen’s heritage as the council draws up plans to hawk historic bricks.

The local authority has etched a new policy into stone which sets out rules for the sale of the valuable building material.

Cash-strapped council chiefs say they have mounds in storage which could be put to better use, with some deals expected to top £10,000.

And they even hail the environmental benefits of reusing these bricks, saving the need for excavating more.

It comes after intrigue gripped the Granite City a few years ago when scores of historic slabs went missing during the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens.

The missing granite which attracted headlines three years ago. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

The pile was found in a private garden and eventually every brick was accounted for.

But following that saga, strict rules were put in place around excess granite – and these new measures appear to take this a stage further…

Why is there a need for this?

Aberdeen was the world centre for the granite trade in the late 19th century, gaining its nickname as so many city buildings are made of the twinkling rock.

Rubislaw Quarry provided much of this, with an estimated six million tonnes excavated in its 200 years of operation before it closed in 1971.

Rubislaw Quarry as it looks today. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council has torn down many old granite buildings and structures as the city evolved over the decades.

Documents say the authority now has a “supply of salvaged reusable building materials and architectural elements from historic buildings that have been demolished”.

This material has been stored in council facilities, but there has never before been any sort of policy in place on what to do with it.

‘Various’ people want historic Aberdeen granite

Council papers add: “There have been various enquiries about the storage and sale of these materials in the past.”

This policy will mean there is “no reputational risk” to the council as it embarks on granite sales.

The council demolished this 6ft granite wall deemed to be a safety hazard at Mile End in 2018. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

It is designed to “provide clarity and transparency on the storage and future use of existing stored materials”.

So is granite in demand?

Trade experts say the market “is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing, durable building materials”.

The top market for granite is America.

But the UK imported about £70 million worth of the stuff in 2022.

Marischal College is the second biggest granite building in the world. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This British demand was driven by “architectural and interior design projects, including monuments, sculptures, and flooring”.

In 2019, we reported fears that the industry was dying in the north-east – with councillors determined to save it by limiting the amount of imported stone to be used in major projects.

And council building guidelines state that it “has become increasingly difficult and often cost-prohibitive to source new local granite”.

How will Aberdeen granite sale policy work?

Under the new scheme, the storage of any such historic building materials will need to be signed off by a senior council planner.

And a “detailed” brick-by-brick breakdown of all the items being moved into storage will need to be provided.

Granite slabs from Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Supplied

The report explains: “The criteria for what types of downtakings might be considered suitable would be based on type, condition, quality, historic value, demand and scarcity of the item.

“All requests for donation and/or sale of downtakings for reuse in non-council projects needs to be communicated in writing to a senior planner.”

Meanwhile, the sale of any granite worth more than £10,000 would be decided in public by the finance committee.

Were there any questions about Aberdeen granite sale?

Aberdeen City Council’s finance committee signed off on the policy at a meeting on Wednesday, August 7.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor John Cooke asked officers how the “historic value” of certain slabs would be ascertained.

Aberdeen IJB chairman John Cooke warned a lack of local oversight was posing difficulties on local authorities providing services for asylum seekers put up in city hotels. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
John Cooke. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

What do you think of the plans to sell off Aberdeen granite? Let us know in our comments section below

The SNP representative said: “Who determines historic value? Could that be a bit subjective?”

Council conservation expert Sepideh Hajisoltani said the policy would be “as flexible as possible”.

She added that heritage buffs would be involved in the process, but that historic merit could be debated for those high-end sales due to go before councillors.

Speaking after the meeting, the SNP’s finance convener Alex McLellan added: “This sets out a clear policy for sale to any private individual or business.”

