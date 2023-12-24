The Russel Head: The bizarre story behind angry gargoyle face in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Russel Head: The bizarre story behind angry gargoyle face in Aberdeen city centre

The fearsome face has been given some unplanned prominence as Provost Skene's House has been opened up... But do you know the stranger-than-fiction tale behind it?

By Ben Hendry
The Russel Head on Provost Skene House.
The Russel Head on Provost Skene House. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Have you ever passed The Russel Head, and wondered just what it is?

The stone “gargoyle” face is glimpsed by hundreds every day, glaring angrily away just behind its rather more revered stone Denis Law counterpart from a corner of Provost Skene’s House.

If it seems a little strange, then that’s because it is.

Its origins are bizarre and there is a certain irony to the prominence it has enjoyed in Aberdeen city centre in recent years.

Has the glaring visage ever given you a fright? Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

After all, word has it, the scary sculpture was affixed to the building to keep it out of public view.

That vision fell apart when the council’s old St Nicholas House HQ was torn down a decade ago, and Marischal Square built in its place.

The cleared site where St Nicholas House once stood. Image: DC Thomson

But before all that, the gargoyle was carved as a petty spat between rival shopkeepers took an unusual twist…

The Russel Head: Why was face carved, and who by?

These days, a rivalry between two opposing traders might take the form of a social media showdown or calculated attempts to outmarket one another.

Not so in Aberdeen in the 1860s, in what was then the “run down” Guestrow area, dominated by tenements long since bulldozed.

A 1930s view of the Guestrow in Aberdeen, complete with gas lighting and, in the distance, the three distinctive balls of a pawnbroker’s shop. Image: DC Thomson

George Russel was something of an “eccentric”, and owned a building there.

He took exception when the bakery business run by a tenant of his was shut down because it was too close to a sewer.

He blamed his neighbour across the road, Alexander Stephen, for reporting the matter to the town council. It was the latest in a string of fallings out between the pair.

The Aberdeen luminary George Russel is buried in St Nicholas kirkyard. Image: DC Thomson

So he carved a demonic version of his own furious face, and put it up there on his 35 Ragg’s Lane property to permanently haunt his enemy.

He made sure it would be glowering angrily within his eyeline on a daily basis.

The stone effigy remained there for decades.

The Russel Head

Why did it end up on Provost Skene’s House?

Ragg’s Lane was torn down but by then the people of the city had got used to the carving, and wanted it maintained.

In 1959, it was attached to the south-east corner of Provost Skene’s House.

At that point, it had only been open as a museum for a few years – after locals saved the 16th century building from demolition.

It was opened by the Queen Mother in 1953. Image: DC Thomson

Gargoyle is now back in the spotlight

But the story took a final twist.

According to The Granite City book, published in 1989, The Russel Head was moved to the side of Provost Skene’s House in 1959 because it was out of the way.

Author Robert Smith wrote: “The city council seem to have deliberately hidden it away, for it is not easily seen and there is no explanatory plaque alongside it.”

There he is, staring violently towards Maggie’s Grill. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
People often stop to pose with the Denis Law statue, but far fewer flock to The Russel Head for selfies. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

However, the building has gained a newfound prominence as part of a city centre “civic plaza” in the last few years.

It now houses Aberdeen’s Hall of Heroes, where visitors can learn more about the likes of Nobel laureate Lord Boyd-Orr, opera star Mary Garden and footballer Denis Law.

Young visitors learn about Aberdeen’s past in the attraction.

The Russel Head is also right next to the Mackie’s ice cream parlour, Resident X food hall and office workers from Marischal Square and the adjacent Marischal College council building pass it every day.

Do you think there should be more made of The Russel Head? Let us know in our comments section below

The Russel Head wasn’t George’s only legacy…

When George Russel died, it wasn’t just this emblem of his eccentricity that he left behind to Aberdeen.

The Russel Head has been part of Aberdeen for more than 150 years. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He formed a fund for city policemen and “scavengers” (now known as refuse collectors) which continued for more than a century.

The benevolent businessman arranged it after a scaffie and bobbie helped him to his feet after he had a fall.

Exclusive: Meet the new Resident X owners vowing to turn around ‘failed’ Aberdeen venue

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Repeat drink-driver clocked at 114mph on AWPR
Rev Peter Johnston of Devana Parish Church in Aberdeen feels we have strayed from the ideals behind Christmas through unregulated capitalism. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen minister warns of 'raw and uncontrolled' commercialisation of Christmas
junction closed
Car 'sitting sideways' across A92 causes closure at Charleston junction
Chtristmas traffic on the A9 at Slochd summit between Caeebridge and Tomatic after the overnight falls of snow.Traffic further north however weren't so liucky with heavdy snow affecting roads in the Helmsdale area
Snow and ice cause travel chaos across the Highlands ahead of Christmas
family duos Buckie RNLI
Families unite as part of Buckie RNLI crew for Christmas
Image: DC Thomson.
Elgin teenager Erin Lang traced safe and well
CR0046383, Ross Hempseed, Aberdeen. Brendan Will owner of Wills Toy Shop in Cults. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
'We've been selling toys for four decades - can you guess what the most…
Power was out for more than a thousand people early Saturday morning in Oldmeldrum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands of customers amid wintry conditions
George 'Brian' Alden has been found guilty of injuring his former partner in a high speed car crash. Image: DC Thomson.
Watch: Footage of Crown Street horror crash released as driver found guilty
Christmas is the perfect time to download the suicide prevention app, say health experts.
Not the most wonderful time of the year? Help is in hand across the…

Conversation