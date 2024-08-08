47-bedroom Highland hotel makes its way onto market for £2.8 million

A 47-bedroom hotel in a Kyle of Lochalsh has hit the market with a price tag of £2.8 million.

Meanwhile in Inverness, a Victorian B&B can be found on the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

47-bedroom Kyle of Lochalsh hotel up for grabs at £2.8m

Starting on the west coast, with a seafront property up for sale and its owners are looking for offers in the region of £2.8m.

Lochalsh Hotel has 47 en-suite bedrooms and was originally opened in the late 19th century by Highland Railway Company.

It offers panoramic views across Loch Alsh and towards the Isle of Skye, making it a popular stop for tourists.

The hotel has appeared on the market as its owner looks to retire.

All of the bedrooms are located in the main building, as well as the hotel’s 52-cover restaurant.

CCL Property is in charge of the listing in Kyle of Lochalsh, which sits just off the famous North Coast 500 route.

The listing includes a fully licensed bar and lounge which “provide a relaxing atmosphere”.

Lochalsh Hotel also boasts a large function space which can accommodate up to 350 guests, and a car park with space for 25 cars and two buses.

Do you fancy owning an Inverness Victorian villa?

Moving to the Highland capital, a detached Victorian B&B in Inverness has made its way onto the market for offers over £675,000.

Ardemeanach House dates back to 1868 and selling agents CCL Property said the property is “perfect for a range of buyers”.

CCL Property is also in charge of this listing and Ms Pickering said: “This place is so beautiful.

“It’s near the city centre and as the owner is looking to retire, it’s an opportunity for someone who could also turn it into a lovely family home.”

One of its many pieces of history come in the form of a fireplace – which came from the Bishop’s Palace in Inverness.

Owner Andres Skinner said: “We’ve been running the B&B here for over 15 years after moving here in 2005.

“The previous owner run the bed and breakfast for 30 years and before that it was owned by the bishops from the cathedral.”

The villa boasts original features including wood panelling, high ceilings, cornicing, deep skirting, solid doors and decorative arches.

As well as eight bedrooms and its own cellar, the guest house on Fairfield Road also offers private owner’s accommodation with two bedrooms and a shower room.

Village cafe and shop venture

The Waterfall Cafe and Foyers Stores in the village of Foyers, 19 miles south of Inverness, is for sale for offers over £495,000.

Marketed by ASG Commercial, the properties are located near the banks of Loch Ness.

If you were to purchase the listing, you would find yourself owner of a cafe, a shop and accommodation.

The cafe seats 12 customers internally with a large decked area providing further capacity outside.

Meanwhile, the village shop also provides the services of the local post office. The flat, which sits over the trading areas, has four double bedrooms.

Waterfall Cafe and Foyers Stores have had the same owners since 2013, but it is now their desire to retire as they “reluctantly” bring the property to the market.

Elgin High Street opportunity

In Elgin, an investment opportunity to purchase a High Street unit has come onto the market.

The acquisition, which would set a new owner back £150,000, is currently leased to charity the British Heart Foundation.

With an agreement until 2028, the tenant has been in the place for 30 years already and currently pays £14,750 in annual rent.

CCL Property commercial director, Coralie Pickering, said: “This would fit really well into a commercial portfolio.

“It also sits next door to a newly rebuilt building, with streets nearby reopening. It is in an attractive part of Elgin High Street.”

The ground floor retail unit is situated in a terraced period property, with the upper floors currently being transformed into residential flats.

Inverness industrial unit available for lease

Finally, an 18,000 sq ft unit in the “premier industrial location” of Inverness has become available for lease.

With a price available upon application, the unit is part of Longman Industrial Estate.

Estate agents Avison Young said there are four vehicle entrance roller doors on the front elevation as well as one at the rear.

Situated near Portacabin, Euro Car Parts, Amco Giffen and Bear UK, it offers easy access to the A96 towards Aberdeen as well as the A82 to Fort William.