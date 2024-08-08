47-bedroom Highland hotel makes its way onto market for £2.8 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
47-bedroom Highland hotel makes its way onto market for £2.8 million

An Elgin investment opportunity and Inverness B&B also feature in our commercial property round-up.

By Alex Banks
The hotel is currently owned by a local family, who are looking to move on. Image: CCL Property
The hotel is currently owned by a local family, who are looking to move on. Image: CCL Property

A 47-bedroom hotel in a Kyle of Lochalsh has hit the market with a price tag of £2.8 million.

Meanwhile in Inverness, a Victorian B&B can be found on the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

47-bedroom Kyle of Lochalsh hotel up for grabs at £2.8m

Starting on the west coast, with a seafront property up for sale and its owners are looking for offers in the region of £2.8m.

Lochalsh Hotel has 47 en-suite bedrooms and was originally opened in the late 19th century by Highland Railway Company.

It offers panoramic views across Loch Alsh and towards the Isle of Skye, making it a popular stop for tourists.

The hotel has appeared on the market as its owner looks to retire.

Inside the restaurant of the Kyle of Lochalsh hotel. Image: CCL Property

All of the bedrooms are located in the main building, as well as the hotel’s 52-cover restaurant.

CCL Property is in charge of the listing in Kyle of Lochalsh, which sits just off the famous North Coast 500 route.

The listing includes a fully licensed bar and lounge which “provide a relaxing atmosphere”.

Lochalsh Hotel also boasts a large function space which can accommodate up to 350 guests, and a car park with space for 25 cars and two buses.

Do you fancy owning an Inverness Victorian villa?

Moving to the Highland capital, a detached Victorian B&B in Inverness has made its way onto the market for offers over £675,000.

Ardemeanach House dates back to 1868 and selling agents CCL Property said the property is “perfect for a range of buyers”.

CCL Property is also in charge of this listing and Ms Pickering said: “This place is so beautiful.

Ardmeanach House in Inverness. Image: CCL Property

“It’s near the city centre and as the owner is looking to retire, it’s an opportunity for someone who could also turn it into a lovely family home.”

One of its many pieces of history come in the form of a fireplace – which came from the Bishop’s Palace in Inverness.

Owner Andres Skinner said: “We’ve been running the B&B here for over 15 years after moving here in 2005.

The guest house dates back to the 19th century. Image: CCL Property

“The previous owner run the bed and breakfast for 30 years and before that it was owned by the bishops from the cathedral.”

The villa boasts original features including wood panelling, high ceilings, cornicing, deep skirting, solid doors and decorative arches.

As well as eight bedrooms and its own cellar, the guest house on Fairfield Road also offers private owner’s accommodation with two bedrooms and a shower room.

Village cafe and shop venture

The Waterfall Cafe and Foyers Stores in the village of Foyers, 19 miles south of Inverness, is for sale for offers over £495,000.

Marketed by ASG Commercial, the properties are located near the banks of Loch Ness.

If you were to purchase the listing, you would find yourself owner of a cafe, a shop and accommodation.

Waterfall Cafe and Foyers Stores is up for grabs as the current owners eye retirement. Image: ASG Commercial

The cafe seats 12 customers internally with a large decked area providing further capacity outside.

Meanwhile, the village shop also provides the services of the local post office. The flat, which sits over the trading areas, has four double bedrooms.

Waterfall Cafe and Foyers Stores have had the same owners since 2013, but it is now their desire to retire as they “reluctantly” bring the property to the market.

Elgin High Street opportunity

In Elgin, an investment opportunity to purchase a High Street unit has come onto the market.

The acquisition, which would set a new owner back £150,000, is currently leased to charity the British Heart Foundation.

With an agreement until 2028, the tenant has been in the place for 30 years already and currently pays £14,750 in annual rent.

British Heart Foundation has four more years in its current tenancy agreement. Image: CCL Property

CCL Property commercial director, Coralie Pickering, said: “This would fit really well into a commercial portfolio.

“It also sits next door to a newly rebuilt building, with streets nearby reopening. It is in an attractive part of Elgin High Street.”

The ground floor retail unit is situated in a terraced period property, with the upper floors currently being transformed into residential flats.

Inverness industrial unit available for lease

Finally, an 18,000 sq ft unit in the “premier industrial location” of Inverness has become available for lease.

With a price available upon application, the unit is part of Longman Industrial Estate.

The industrial unit in Inverness. Image: Avison Young

Estate agents Avison Young said there are four vehicle entrance roller doors on the front elevation as well as one at the rear.

Situated near Portacabin, Euro Car Parts, Amco Giffen and Bear UK, it offers easy access to the A96 towards Aberdeen as well as the A82 to Fort William.

