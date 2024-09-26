Torry Battery to be handed over to dolphin-spotting charity for £1 a year amid major upgrade plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torry Battery to be handed over to dolphin-spotting charity for £1 a year amid major upgrade plans

The Greyhope Bay group could take over the historic Aberdeen site for 20 years under the plans.

Fiona McIntyre, from the Greyhope Bay Ltd charity. is one of the leading lights behind the campaign to secure "a bright new future for Torry Battery" under the handover
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Aberdeen’s historic Torry Battery will be handed over to dolphin-spotting locals for 20 years – for just a quid each year – under new plans.

The coastal site dates back to 1860, and it was used to defend the city in both the First and Second World Wars before being decommissioned in 1956.

Now councillors are being urged to sign over the public property to Greyhope Bay Ltd, the charity behind a popular cafe there and ambitious plans to turn it into an attraction for dolphin-spotting.

They want a 20-year lease on Torry Battery in order to carry out a range of expensive repairs to the landmark.

And council legal chiefs say the site should be handed over at a cost of just £1 a year.

Fiona McIntyre, from the Greyhope Bay project, pictured at Torry Battery.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What is happening with Torry Battery?

Back in 2020, Aberdeen City Council agreed permission for Greyhope Bay Ltd to install a shipping container at the spot – which was turned into a cafe.

This was the first step in their ambitions to create a centre for observing the area’s famous dolphins.

The cafe overlooking the North Sea. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson 

The team now wants to expand its vision, with another unit to be used for education and workshop space, an outdoor ampitheatre and the old Guard House becoming an exhibition room.

Old store rooms would become outdoor market space for one-off events, and repairs costing about £1 million are planned for the historic walls.

But the various grants needed for this can not be secured unless the council leases Torry Battery over to the nature enthusiasts.

A view of the revitalised guard house, transformed into an exhibition space showing off the history and heritage of Torry Battery. Image: Fiona McIntyre
How the site could be adapted to stage markets. Image: Fiona McIntyre 

Do you think the ideas for Torry Battery? Let us know in our comments section below

Torry Battery handover ‘will ensure viable future for the site’

Officials urge councillors to seal the proposals at a meeting next week.

They say: “This proposal will also ensure that the scheduled monument is maintained and enhanced to enable a viable future for the site, without detracting from its status.”

And a report says the idea of the £1 peppercorn rent is “not unreasonable”, given the “estimated cost of the works to repair, develop and maintain the Torry Battery”.

They say Greyhope Bay Ltd are committed to “ensuring there is no further deterioration to the Torry Battery during the period of the lease”.

Documents submitted by the charity explain the need for the Torry Battery handover.

They say the current centre there is “too small for the high demand, and competing interests of the café, community workshops and events within the same small space”.

The team says it would be better to “incorporate the entire monument”.

Read more about the charity’s plans for Torry Battery:

‘A bright new future for Torry Battery’: Bigger cafe, outside seating and new markets planned at Greyhope Bay

