‘A bright new future for Torry Battery’: Bigger cafe, outside seating and new markets planned at Greyhope Bay

The much-loved Torry facility could be extended to add a new community space, exhibition area and outdoor markets.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the Greyhope Bay expansion. Image supplied by Fiona McIntyre
An artist impression of the Greyhope Bay expansion. Image supplied by Fiona McIntyre

Aberdeen’s Greyhope Bay team have revealed plans to turn Torry Battery into a dolphin-spotting destination with its own outdoor markets.

A launch event was held at the historic site on Thursday night, which was packed with people keen to learn more about the next stage of the project.

It was arranged in time to mark Greyhope Bay’s second anniversary, with the coastal cafe proving a popular addition to the beauty spot.

Initial proposals would see the existing building extended to add a community centre space for events and workshops.

The partially demolished guard house could be transformed into an exhibition space, and an outdoor market would be placed along the south wall of the Torry Battery.

A view of the open market spaces on the south wall of Torry Battery reflecting the past buildings that were once army barracks and housing after the war. Image supplied by Fiona McIntyre

New pathways and an outdoor seating area have also been included in the plans, with expansive views over the bay and all of Aberdeen.

Why does Greyhope Bay need extended?

Project leader Dr Fiona McIntyre said the expansion was needed following the “incredible success” of the building so far.

She said the plans came about in response to the demand for space as the cafe is always busy.

A view of the revitalised guard house, transformed into an exhibition space showing off the history and heritage of Torry Battery. Image supplied by Fiona McIntyre

The venue is also forced to close if any events or workshops are taking place, meaning passersby hoping to stop in for a coffee are often turned away.

And, those who have been enjoying the space often come up with lots of ideas of what else the team could be doing at the historic site.

Visitors look at the plans for Greyhope Bay. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Greyhope Bay leaders spoke with locals about the future plans.

The first “co-creation” session was held in September last year, facilitated by architect Gokay Deveci of the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Natalia Alvarez.

‘This is no longer the dream of an individual’

Fiona said she felt “really proud” to be revealing the design images.

“We started with a blank piece of paper and a few questions, and we started to gather ideas – we got too many ideas but that’s a good place to be.

“This is no longer the dream of an individual but it’s about the community’s ideas and the community making something happen and I think that’s really quite exciting.

“It’s a good moment for this project, I think it really establishes who we are and what we stand for and what we hope for this historic site and this beautiful view.”

Dr Fiona McIntyre is “proud” of the design proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She also believes the community feedback has been instrumental to making the next design phase a reality.

Fiona explained: “The last co-creation session we had two weeks ago was quite emotional.

“Gokay facilitated their ideas into these beautiful images and I think that’s really quite a powerful thing.”

Project offers ‘bright new future’ for Torry Battery

Gokay explained the proposal reflects the team’s ambition to boost the community.

He said: “The project offers a bright new future for Torry Battery and creatively reuse existing assets, reaffirms the area’s environmental and historical value.”

Gokay Deveci, Fiona McIntyre and Natalia Alvarez at Greyhope Bay. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The architect also praised the joint efforts of the community for bringing fresh thoughts to the table.

“Without all the focus groups bringing all the ideas, I don’t think we would be here,” he added.

‘It’s made us all feel involved’

Volunteer Linda McDonald attended the co-creation sessions and said she can’t wait to see the expansion become reality.

She said: “This is the first time I’ve seen the model and it’s made us all feel involved in it.”

Norman McDonald, Linda McDonald and Peter Young attended the Greyhope Bay design event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Fellow volunteer Dorothy Elder, who takes on the role of Mrs Claus at Christmas, said Greyhope Bay has been a “lifeline” for her since the death of her husband.

She praised the team for their efforts so far and said everyone involved with the co-creation sessions are feeling “enthusiastic” about the future.

‘Unique’ Greyhope Bay expansion to bring visitors to Aberdeen

Co-owner of coffee firm Mount, Jack Sim, also attended the design event to check out the plans.

He believes the development will help to bring more people to the already busy attraction.

Mount owners Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Jack said: “If we are still here when it happens, it would be an amazing opportunity.

We’ve only been here for a few months but the amount of people this place attracts is huge.

“For me, it’s probably one of the busiest spots in Aberdeen so by the time it gets to this stage, it will bring so many people to the city.

“It will be so unique and a nice piece to add to Aberdeen.”

What will happen next?

Members of the Greyhope Bay team say they are hoping to lodge an official planning application to Aberdeen City Council towards the end of the year.

What are your thoughts on the Greyhope Bay plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Funding for the expansion project has been provided by the UK Government’s Levelling  Up Programme, administered by the local authority.

An artist impression of the proposed work to Greyhope Bay. Image supplied by Fiona McIntyre

Greyhope Bay has secured a second round of funding from the programme which will propel the design proposals though the pre-planning stages.

The cash will also help further co-creation efforts, with a particular focus on designing green energy solutions for the expansion.

Conversation