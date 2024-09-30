Man accused of flashing and trying to abduct child at Aberdeen playpark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of flashing and trying to abduct child at Aberdeen playpark

Michael Glennie appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on three charges following an alleged incident close to Sheddocksley Community Centre.

By Dale Haslam
Sumburgh Crescent playpark near Sheddocksley Community Centre in Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Sumburgh Crescent playpark near Sheddocksley Community Centre in Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View

A man has appeared in court accused of indecently exposing himself to a child and attempted abduction at an Aberdeen playpark.

Police were called to Sumburgh Crescent – close to Sheddocksley Community Centre – around 4.45pm last Thursday.

Officers had received reports of a disturbance and one man was arrested.

On Monday, Michael Glennie appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with the alleged incident.

He faced three charges including behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to a child under the age of 13 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, and attempted abduction.

Accused remains in custody

The 64-year-old, whose address was stated as in the Aberdeen area, did not make a plea.

His case was committed for further examination.

Glennie was remanded in custody until the next hearing, which is set to take place within the next eight days.

