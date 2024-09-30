Man accused of flashing and trying to abduct child at Aberdeen playpark

A man has appeared in court accused of indecently exposing himself to a child and attempted abduction at an Aberdeen playpark.

Police were called to Sumburgh Crescent – close to Sheddocksley Community Centre – around 4.45pm last Thursday.

Officers had received reports of a disturbance and one man was arrested.

On Monday, Michael Glennie appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with the alleged incident.

He faced three charges including behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to a child under the age of 13 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, and attempted abduction.

Accused remains in custody

The 64-year-old, whose address was stated as in the Aberdeen area, did not make a plea.

His case was committed for further examination.

Glennie was remanded in custody until the next hearing, which is set to take place within the next eight days.

