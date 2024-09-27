Man, 64, charged over assault and indecent exposure incident at Aberdeen playpark

A 64-year-old man has been charged following an incident involving “indecent exposure” at a playpark in Sheddocksley.

The incident occurred at around 4.45pm on Thursday, September 26 at play park on Sumburgh Crescent close to Sheddocksley Community Centre.

According to police, an assault and an incident indecent exposure took place.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, September 30.

A police spokesperson said: “A 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a report of an assault and an indecent exposure in Aberdeen.

“The incident happened around 4.45pm on Thursday, September 26, at a play park in Sumburgh Crescent.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”