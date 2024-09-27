Crime & Courts Man, 64, charged over assault and indecent exposure incident at Aberdeen playpark The alleged offence happened near Sheddocksley Community Centre. By Ross Hempseed September 27 2024, 5:21 pm September 27 2024, 5:21 pm Share Man, 64, charged over assault and indecent exposure incident at Aberdeen playpark Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6591361/man-64-charged-following-indecent-exposure-at-aberdeen-playpark/ Copy Link Sumburgh crescent playpark. Image: Google. A 64-year-old man has been charged following an incident involving “indecent exposure” at a playpark in Sheddocksley. The incident occurred at around 4.45pm on Thursday, September 26 at play park on Sumburgh Crescent close to Sheddocksley Community Centre. According to police, an assault and an incident indecent exposure took place. A 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident. He is due to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, September 30. A police spokesperson said: “A 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a report of an assault and an indecent exposure in Aberdeen. “The incident happened around 4.45pm on Thursday, September 26, at a play park in Sumburgh Crescent. “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”