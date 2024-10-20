Train services to and from Aberdeen disrupted due to Storm Ashley flooding

Trains between Aberdeen and the central belt are facing disruption due to flooding caused by Storm Ashley.

Trains to and from Aberdeen and Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow are affected on Sunday due to flood water on the railway line.

The worst of the flooding is between Stonehaven and Aberdeen, Scotrail said.

The line was closed for a short time but has since re-opened with speed restrictions in place.

But Scotrail warned some services may still be cancelled or delayed.

Storm Ashley causes Aberdeen travel disruption

Train tickets for cancelled services will be accepted on Scottish CityLink buses between Aberdeen and Dundee.

Scotrail also warned trains travelling between Perth and Inverness will face precautionary speed limits from 5pm on Sunday until Monday morning.

Those making journeys to and from the Highlands have been advised to check their journeys before travelling, as they could be subject to revision, delay or cancellation.

Scotrail and Network Rail Scotland workers will check the routes for damage first thing on Monday morning.

This could also affect some early Monday morning travel, with potential debris having to be removed from the line.

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ as Storm Ashley causes disruption

Police Scotland has also advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel until the weather warning ends at 9am on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “The amber warning for high winds means that there is a strong likelihood of disruption on the road network and as such, motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel where possible.