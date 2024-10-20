Man airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Elgin

A man was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in Elgin on Saturday evening.

The crash on Morriston Road involved a male pedestrian and a silver Vauxhall.

A police cordon was put in place following the incident.

The condition of the pedestrian is not yet known.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to get in touch.

Police call for witnesses after man hit by car in Elgin

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55pm on Saturday 19 October we received a report of a crash involving a car and a male pedestrian on Morriston Road, Elgin.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment by helicopter.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who was in the area and may have dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting Incident number 2987 of the 19 October.”