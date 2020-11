Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

One man has been charged following two drug raids in an Aberdeen community.

Police executed drug search warrants in Tillydrone yesterday.

They seized a quantity of heroin and cannabis during the operation.

One man was charged in relation to the searches, with a report being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The class A and B drugs recovered were personal amounts.