REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 1,212 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, with 73 across north and north-east

A further 73 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,212 positive cases across Scotland have been confirmed, as well as 45 deaths.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 77,660 with the new cases representing 6.1% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,207 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 98 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,064,990 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 987,330 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 54 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,760.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,241 after 17 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Orkney and the Western Isles have both registered one case across the same timeframe, with their totals now sat at 35 and 72 respectively.

Shetland has not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak remaining at 70.