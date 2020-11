Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Argyll woman with links to Aberdeen has been traced by police.

Roxanne McCrae was reported missing after last being seen at her home in Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute at 5.30pm on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has connections in the Aberdeen area.

On Facebook, police thanked social media users for assisting the search with their comments and shares.