Man admits violent Aberdeen home invasion and assaulting sick and vulnerable victim

A man has admitted carrying out a violent Aberdeen home invasion that yielded £50 and a packet of cigarettes.

Neil Wilson appeared via video link at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pleaded guilt to assaulting a heavily infirmed man at his home at Farquhar Road.

The court heard he carried out the attack in August along with a female accomplice who stole a sum of money, a packet of cigarettes and the victim’s spare house keys.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson said Wilson knocked on the door of his 48-year-old victim’s door at 12.40am on August 7 and was loudly shouting his name.

She said the man, who suffers from a muscle-wasting form of neuromuscular disorder, opened his door before Wilson barged in and grabbed him by his neck and punched him twice to the face shouting: “Where’s the money? Where’s the money?”

Wilson’s female accomplice, who was not named yesterday, then pushed past the two men an entered the house as the victim tried to explain he “didn’t have any money”.

As he cried out for help he was punched to the ground by 33-year-old Wilson, with both men then ending up on the floor.

The female accomplice quickly ran back outside the house as the victim lay on the ground, the court heard.

Mrs Merson said suffering from a muscular disorder that causes tiredness and shortness of breath, the victim then got to his feet and grabbed a baseball bat and struck Wilson on the arm, causing him to flee.

The victim was left with a injured lip and bruises to the left side of his face.

When police arrived at his address it was discovered £50, a set of spare house keys and a packet of cigarettes was stolen.

The couple was later located in the local area by police with the cigarettes in their possession.

Wilson’s solicitor, Mike Monro, said he was not “in any way suggesting that anything but a custodial sentence will be imposed” but asked the sheriff to consider asking for reports to be carried out in advance.

Mrs Merson highlighted Wilson’s 27 previous convictions and three previous assault convictions.

She said: “When the accused was arrested by police he had blood on his hands.

“The complainer suffered a burst lip, cuts to the left side of his face, his eye and his chin as a result of being hit by the accused but he did not require any medical attention.”

Sherriff Graham Napier said: “Mr Wilson I am not going to sentence you today. I’m going to put it off for preparation of a criminal justice social work report, which is primarily in assessing the danger that you pose to the public so that consideration can be given as to whether a supervisory police order should be imposed – I think your solicitor may have anticipated that.”

The case was adjourned to December 7 for reports and was remanded in custody.