Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel owners in talks with potential buyer

Bosses at a popular north-east hotel have confirmed they are in talks with a potential buyer.

Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel and Spa announced this morning it is going into voluntary liquidation, with the Covid-19 pandemic proving to be the final straw for the business.

A total of 68 members of staff were employed by the hotel, who have all lost their jobs.

However, a statement released through social media this afternoon, said the owners were in negotiations with a “potential buyer”, and confirmation of a deal should be made by the end of this month.

It added that people with upcoming bookings have been contacted and “all deposits will be honoured.”

The statement said: “Today’s news, detailing the liquidation of Ardoe House Hotel & Spa, has come as a massive shock to those of us who work here, as it has to you.

“Judging by press coverage and the comments made by the public, you are as saddened as us to learn that the doors of this Aberdeen institution will close at the end of this week.

“Despite this, we have been told that the hotel’s owners are in negotiations with a potential buyer and that confirmation of any takeover should be made by the end of November.

“We can also confirm that those with upcoming bookings have been contacted directly and all deposits will be honoured.”