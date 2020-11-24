‘Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie’ will be keeping Scotland’s roads ice-free this winter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new gritter that will tackle Scotland’s icy roads this winter has been given a very special name.

It has been called Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie in tribute to Scotland’s national football team qualifying for next year’s Euros.

The 1970s disco classic has become the country’s unofficial anthem and is linked to Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine.

The 33-year-old donned a wig, skimpy undies, and gaudy make-up as he sang the 1977 number one tune with pals before his wedding in June 2015.

In the four-minute clip he cavorts with a pal on a red sofa in a bra and suspenders — before striking a series of raunchy poses.

His performance was greeted with hilarity with fans – and is now regularly sang on footie podcast Open Goal after he got called up to the Scotland squad last month.

A video of Steve Clarke’s side dancing to the tune, originally performed by Spanish duo Baccara, went viral after they beat Serbia in a penalty shootout.

Unfortunately, you will be unable to see the gritter in-person unless you are travelling near Glasgow.

It will be patrolling the M74 motorway to the south of the city.

South West Trunk Roads, which maintains the trunk road network in the south of Scotland on behalf of Transport Scotland, added Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie to its fleet of gritters for the winter period.

Named by service provide Amey, the bright orange gritter also boasts a Scotland flag painted on the side.

South West Trunk Roads revealed the new gritter in a tweet which read: “Oh Yes Sir… The first Amey Plc named gritter for South West Trunk Roads is here! Catch it patrolling the M74 this winter”.

The Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie will join other gritters including Spreaddie Mercury, Lew-Ice Capaldi, Sir Andy Flurry and David Plowie.