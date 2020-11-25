REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 880 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, with 138 across north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 138 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

A total of 880 positive cases across Scotland have been confirmed, as well as 44 deaths – including one in Aberdeen.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 90,961 with the new cases representing 6.8% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,161 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 84 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,149,140 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,058,179 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 122 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 4,477.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,371 after 14 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Orkney and the Western Isles have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak remaining at 36 and 75 respectively.

The number of cases in Shetland has risen by two, with the total number of cases now standing at 73.