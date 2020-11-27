Positive Covid-19 case identified at Aberdeen secondary school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A confirmed case of Covid-19 has been identified in a pupil at an Aberdeen secondary school.

Parents of pupils at Lochside Academy have been informed of the senior pupil’s diagnosis.

Efforts to trace close contacts are underway with 10 identified advised to self-isolate.

Pupils who have not been identified as close contacts of the positive case have been told they are to attend school as normal unless advised differently.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Neil Hendry has said: “I realise that this news may be unsettling.

“I want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within Lochside Academy and that the school has very good control measures in place which were commended by the health protection team.

“The strength of the control measures in place has enabled the health protection team to advise that the school [can] remain open.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Following notification today, Friday November 27, that someone at Lochside Academy has tested positive for coronavirus, the school leadership team has contacted all families to make them aware of the situation.

“Robust control measures in keeping with national public health guidelines are in place.

“Public health has recommended that a group of 10 young people who have been identified as close contacts self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

“These pupils will have access to online home learning and the hardware required to access this will be provided.

“School staff will maintain contact with pupils to ensure they have continuity in their learning and any other support required.

“Public health advised that all other young people can continue to attend school as normal.”

The main symptoms of Covid-19 are: - A new continuous cough - A fever or high temperature - A loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste

Pupils who develop symptoms of Covid-19 are asked to begin a period of 10 days self-isolation and to book a test.

All other household members are to also self-isolate but for the longer time of 14 days.

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Miranda Radley said: “I applaud the swift action of Lochside’s school leadership team in this case and their continued support for students.

“This highlights the fact that we can’t get complacent about the virus and I would encourage everyone to continue to follow the Scottish Government FACTS guidance.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s really unfortunate to hear about an outbreak at Lochside which is one of the biggest schools in the city.

“The outbreak will obviously be very concerning to pupils, parents and staff but it’s vital everyone continues their good work in ensuring a safe environment.

“The school have acted quickly and appropriately to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.

“My thoughts go to the pupils, parents and staff who are doing everything they can to ensure a safe environment for the children.”