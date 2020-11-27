New appeal after Aberdeen opticians window smashed in vandal attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for help in a bid to solve a vandal attack in Aberdeen city centre.

Gibson’s Opticians, on Rosemount Viaduct, had a window smashed in an incident around 10pm on Thursday September 24.

The cost to repair the damage was around £1,000.

Following extensive inquiries, investigating officers have still not been able to identify the person behind the damage.

Caitlin Bisset, from Aberdeen city centre community policing team, said; “We have carried out extensive inquiries to progress this vandalism, but we have not identified who is responsible.

“The cost of repair for the business was over £1,000, which in a time when local businesses are struggling to continue is an unfortunate additional expense.

“We are appealing to members of the pubic who have any knowledge of this incident to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is urged to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.