Deaths of 437 people in north and north-east linked to Covid-19 as Scotland’s total reaches 5,634

A further seven deaths in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, according to the latest figures.

However, there have been no new deaths in the Highlands or islands according to the most recent figures released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS)

Since the start of the pandemic, 149 deaths have been recorded in Aberdeen, 125 in Aberdeenshire and 22 in Moray since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week, seven new deaths were recorded in the NHS Grampian area. In the Highlands and Islands 139 deaths have been recorded, with 129 of those in NHS Highlands’ area.

The NRS figures are different from those published daily by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to November 29, and link 5,634 deaths to the virus in Scotland.

Of those, 252 were in the last week – up six on the previous week.

Over two-thirds of the deaths were people aged 75 and over.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy, and these statistics represent the heartbreak of many families and communities across the country.

“Today’s statistics show a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 related deaths when compared to last week’s figures.

“Excess deaths from all causes began to increase in October, but this is almost entirely due to the corresponding rise in COVID-19 deaths. Deaths from causes such as respiratory diseases and cancer are below average levels for this time of year.”