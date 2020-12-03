Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
Section of Wellington road to shut for repair work

by Ana Da Silva
December 3, 2020, 11:43 am Updated: December 3, 2020, 4:12 pm
A section of a major Aberdeen road will be shut this evening after a manhole collapsed.

The northbound carriageway of Wellington Road, near its junction with Grampian Place, will be shut between 7pm and midnight.

Scottish Water will be carrying out the work, with diversions via West Tullos Road.

The road is partially closed northbound this afternoon until the works can be carried out.