Section of Wellington road to shut for repair work

A section of a major Aberdeen road will be shut this evening after a manhole collapsed.

The northbound carriageway of Wellington Road, near its junction with Grampian Place, will be shut between 7pm and midnight.

TRAFFIC UPDATE! WELLINGTON ROAD north-bound beside the old prison site is to be closed from 7pm to midnight for @Scottish_Water getting repairs to the manhole cover. After midnight, there will be a lane closure. Diversion is via West Tullos Road or use other alternative routes. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) December 3, 2020

Scottish Water will be carrying out the work, with diversions via West Tullos Road.

The road is partially closed northbound this afternoon until the works can be carried out.