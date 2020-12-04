‘Excuse me, I don’t usually do this’: Man in court after apologetic knife-point threat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A grieving father has appeared in court after threatening a man with a knife and trying to steal his phone – while apologising for his actions.

Andrew Anderson asked Kiran Sekharan for cigarettes on Great Western Road in Aberdeen but, on being told no, followed him.

During the incident on November 22, the 35-year-old unzipped a pocket to reveal a knife then walked paces behind the man down the street.

Yesterday Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Anderson said “excuse me, I don’t usually do this, I’m really sorry” as he threatened Mr Sekharan.

He said: “I’m going through a difficult time, my daughter recently passed away.

“Can you give me some money for drink?”

Aware Anderson was carrying a knife, Mr Sekharan handed him £5.

Both men continued walking for a short while as Anderson shared stories of his daughter.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward said: “As he approached a hairdresser, the accused demanded the man’s phone.

“He said ‘don’t run or I’m going to chase you’.”

Despite this, Mr Sekharan made off towards Holburn Street unchallenged – and still in possession of his phone.

Two days previously, Anderson threatened Theresa Niven at knife-point on Alford Lane in Mannofield – but the court heard she couldn’t hear him for her music.

Miss Ward said: “She noticed the accused veering off his line of direction and she assumed he was going to ask her a question.

“The accused stopped about a metre from her but she couldn’t hear what he was saying because she had headphones on.”

Anderson pointed a knife at the woman, who froze in fear before letting out a scream.

Miss Ward said: “The accused hesitated for a moment before rushing past her.”

Anderson, of Cairncry Road, admitted carrying a knife in public and presenting it with intention to rob.

Sentencing was deferred until next month for the preparation of reports.