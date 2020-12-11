Archie Foundation introduces New Year ‘Raise-olutions’ for 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Archie Foundation is focusing on a brighter 2021 as it introduces its latest cash appeal – New Year Raise-olutions.

The charity, which provides support for sick children and their families in Grampian, the Highlands and Tayside, has been badly hit by a lack of fundraising opportunities this year due to Covid.

Their new appeal, which launches today, asks people to add a charity element to their new year’s resolutions at the start of next month.

Each person who signs up for Archie’s Raise-olutions will receive a fundraising e-pack including several ideas for targets to try and hit in the new year.

That could mean anything from running a certain number of miles to spending an amount of time away from social media.

The pack also has cards to write down goals or plans, and templates to invite family and friends for sponsorship.

Archie’s fundraising director Paula Cormack said: “It doesn’t matter what your resolution is, by asking people to sponsor you to achieve it you are much more likely to hit your goal.”

‘A hugely difficult year’

This year, the charity’s income dropped by two thirds just as an increase in requests for help hit.

The Grampian Child Bereavement Network, which falls under the Archie umbrella, has recorded a rise in family referrals over the course of 2020.

And when restrictions reduced the number of visitors allowed in hospitals, their play services needed more toys and supplies to keep children occupied.

An increase in support next year would allow The Archie Foundation to continue providing emergency grants to families struggling with the economic impact of a sick child, or funding staff posts such as the Archie Pain Nurse.

Mrs Cormack added: “2020 has been a hugely difficult year for everybody, and as we move into 2021 here is a chance to start the year with a positive.

“You can achieve a goal you have always wanted to, while helping support crucial services in north-east Scotland.”

To sign up, visit http://archie.org/events/raiseolution