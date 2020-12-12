Police treating Aberdeen park cafe blaze as deliberate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are treating last night’s blaze at a popular Aberdeen cafe as deliberate.

Fire crews were called to Park Cafe in Hazlehead Park shortly before 9pm, with police officers joining them at 9.20.

Seven appliances from across the city, including a high-reach vehicle and a command unit, were sent to tackle the blaze.

According to police, who remain at the scene this morning, the building has suffered extensive damage.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 9.20pm last night we were called to a fire in a cafe in Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen

“The building was extensively damaged and the fire is being treated as wilful.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area and checking CCTV, and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the park at the time.

Detective Constable Alan Gordon, Aberdeen CID, said: “The park is a popular place and well used by dog walkers and people out for a stroll or run.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was in the park between 7pm and 9.20pm last night who may have seen people hanging about the café or acting suspiciously nearby.

“If you have any information that may assist our investigation, please call Aberdeen CID via 101 quoting reference number 3460 of December 11. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In a statement on social media bosses from the cafe have thanked fire crews for their brave efforts to tackle the blaze, adding they expect to remain closed for the foreseeable future.