HMV in both Aberdeen and Inverness to close

HMV stores in Aberdeen and Inverness will be closing down.

The entertainment giant announced today that their premises in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre and Inverness’ Eastgate Centre will be shutting.

However, they are looking for alternative sites in both cities to reopen as soon as possible.

Staff at their stores have been informed about these plans, with the hopes that they can be offered positions at their new shops.

HMV are still in discussions with landlords at the Trinity Centre and Eastgate Centre in the hope an agreement can be made before the end of the lease period.

Closing down sales will begin from Friday.

A HMV spokeswoman said: “HMV has taken the decision to close the Trinity Centre store in Aberdeen following discussions with the landlord.

“We’re looking for an alternative site in the city where we hope to be able to open as soon as possible.

“Our brilliant staff have been informed of both the closure and the plans for a new store, where we hope to offer them new positions. We’d like to thank both our staff and the local community for their continued, incredible support.”