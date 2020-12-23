Danger driver who tore through Aberdeen banned from the roads

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A danger driver who tore through the streets of Aberdeen at “grossly excessive speeds” has avoided a prison sentence.

Behind the wheel of a red Ford Fusion, Andrew Bullamore passed through red lights and forced other motorists to swerve out the way of his path.

The 24-year-old also failed to stop for police when they saw him on Ashgrove Road, Westburn Drive and Cairncry Road on June 2.

After admitting dangerous driving Bullamore, of Castleton Park, was disqualified for 27 months at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

He was also ordered to remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 200 days.

Bullamore’s solicitor Stuart Murray said: “He is clearly struggling with impulsive behaviour, there’s nothing here which could be described as pre-meditated.

“Everything was spur of the moment and from an inability to control his impulsive behaviour but he’s determined to make substantial changes to his life.”