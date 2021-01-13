More than 29,000 people in north and north-east have received first dose of Covid vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

More than 163,000 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, new figures released today reveal.

Across Scotland, more than 163,000 people were given the first does between December 8 and January 10.

Of these, 161,252 received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, with 1,951 receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

More than 2,700 people in Scotland have received both jabs.

Of the people to have received a vaccine so far, more than 100,000 are healthcare workers, with around 25,000 care home staff and 23,500 care home residents also receiving at least one dose.

More than three-quarters (76.7) of those vaccinated so far are female.

The figures show 18,980 people in NHS Grampian’s area, 7,083 in the Highlands, 1,518 in the Western Isles almost 1,000 in Orkney and 669 people in Shetland.

In terms of the percentage of people in any one area to be given the first of two jabs, the Western Isles is leading the country with 6.76% of the population having received their first dose

In Grampian, this figure is 3.91%, with 2.63% of people in the Highlands receiving their first jab.

Two different vaccinations are currently available in Scotland, both of which require two doses.

The first, the Pfizer/BioNtech jab was rolled out on December 8, with the AstraZeneca jab being made available on January 4.

A second dose of each of the vaccinations should be offered between three and 12 weeks after the first dose.

The vaccines are being provided in accordance with the priority list drawn up by the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI). That list is shown below.