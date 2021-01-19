Man, 29, arrested after big police response to incident at house in Peterculter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been arrested after a disturbance at a house in Peterculter.

At least five police cars and more than 10 officers were spotted on St Peter’s Terrace this afternoon.

Traffic in the area was restricted this afternoon due to the big police presence.

Now, officers have confirmed that a man, 29, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A video circulating on social media showed multiple vehicles and officers across from the Spar in Peterculter.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers in Aberdeen responded to the report of a disturbance at a property on St Peters Terrace, Peterculter around 1.25pm on Tuesday, 19 January.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”