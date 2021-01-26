‘Absolute tragedy’ as man, 29, dies after one-car crash on A90

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 29-year-old man has died following a one-car crash on a north-east road.

Police and ambulance crews were called at about 7.40 am to the incident, which happened on the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road, south of Newburgh, near Menie House.

The driver of the car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died.

His relatives have been informed.

The road was closed for about six hours as crash scene investigators carried out an investigation into the incident.

Ellon and District councillor Isobel Davidson described the crash as an “absolute tragedy”.

She said: “It’s really sad to see someone lose their life like this on the A90.

“We think that the road has been improved from what it was before so this is an absolute tragedy.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Fellow councillor Louise McAllister offered her “heartfelt sympathies” to the victim.

She said: “Today saw a tragic loss of life on our roads and a family left grieving tonight; my heartfelt sympathies are, of course, with them this evening.

“If anyone can help the police in this matter I would urge them to get in touch.”

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “I am appealing to any motorists who were on the road around the time of the incident to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with a dashcam to check it as the footage may be able to assist our inquiries.

“A man has lost his life and it’s imperative we find out how it happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.