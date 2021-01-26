Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cargo plane headed for Iceland has landed safely in Aberdeen after declaring a mid-air emergency.

Fire crews rushed to Aberdeen International Airport after receiving a call at 8.09am that an incoming plane was facing a “potentially difficult landing”.

Further west in Stornoway, the coastguard tasked a lifeboat team after receiving a similar distress call.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We were called following an emergency aircraft alert at Stornoway Airport.

“The aircraft was diverted and the lifeboat stood down.”

According to online flight radar, the plane took off from Dublin at 6.45am and was heading north towards Iceland but turned back towards Scotland around 8am.

Alerts for the Bluebird Nordic plane, a Boeing 737-400, were sent on Twitter after a swift drop in its altitude.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called out to the airport at 8.09am.

“There was an aircraft coming in that was going to have a potentially difficult landing but we were stood down.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen Airport confirmed the cargo plane had landed safely at 9.02am.

Bluebird Nordic operates cargo flights between Iceland and more than 100 destinations around the world.

The plane was carrying 7.2 tonnes of cargo and had three people on board.

A spokeswoman for Bluebird Nordic said: “Upon verification of the issue at hand the crew acted in strict accordance with all safety procedures and regulations of both Bluebird Nordic and Boeing.

“At no time were the crew or aircraft in any danger and the landing was completed as normal.

“The aircraft is now being thoroughly inspected by maintenance personnel on-site.”