Duncan Shearer column: Time for Ryan Hedges to embrace his role as Aberdeen’s leading man

Ryan Hedges has emerged as Aberdeen’s key man for the Premiership run-in after marking his return to action with a man-of-the-match display for the Dons on Saturday.
Hedges missed Aberdeen’s 4-1 defeat at Ross County last week and he showed just how important he is to the way Derek McInnes’s side play with a hugely impressive performance on his return from suspension in the 2-0 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie at the weekend.
Hedges plays football the way I want to watch it. He is willing to go down the line and get crosses in and cut inside and have shots at goal.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe