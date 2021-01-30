Sunday, January 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Man, 39, charged after vehicle crashes into parked cars on Aberdeen street

by Cheryl Livingstone
January 30, 2021, 1:09 pm
© Kim CessfordPost Thumbnail

A man has been arrested and charged following a late night incident in Aberdeen.

Police said they received reports of a vehicle crashing into parked cars on Back Hilton Road at 10pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for several hours while the vehicles were recovered.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, February 1.”

More from the Press and Journal