Domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of ‘terrifying’ threats towards mother

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A domestic attacker who poured boiling water over his partner has returned to prison after he waged a campaign of threats and intimidation against his own mum.

Tyler Leisk, who was jailed in 2019 for a “prolonged and sustained” two-day violent attack on his former girlfriend, was set free on a supervised release order (SRO) in August last year.

But after leaving prison he proceeded to bombard his mother with scores of “terrifying” text messages and calls.

Aberdeen Sherriff Court heard the 21-year old told her in one message that a “dangerous game” was starting and that she “better weigh her options”.

He then followed up by telling her that “something bad was going to happen”.

Leisk, who had cut of his electronic tag, also turned up at his mother’s Aberdeen home on a number of occasions during the night – forcing her to call the police.

Officers then arrested and charged him.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said: “At 12.50am on August 17 Leisk’s mother and her partner were in bed when they heard the dogs barking.

“She went downstairs to investigate and passed the front door and saw the silhouette of a person on the other side – it was the accused.

“Leisk’s mother felt terrified about the accused’s intentions so she called the police”.

He was released on bail on September 11 but was later spotted driving at speed on Balnagask Road, Aberdeen by police on patrols.

While behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta he accelerated “erratically” and swerved into oncoming lanes as he was chased by police around two roundabouts in the wrong direction causing the vehicle to “lose traction”.

The court heard Leisk was then rearrested by police when the vehicle hit a parked car.

His lawyer, Paul Barnett described Leisk as having a “difficult relationship with his mother”.

He added: “They have since made up and put their differences behind them, he is sorry for the distress he has caused her.

“I ask the court to take into account that Mr Leisk is still very young and he does express remorse and accept responsibility, not only for the offences but also for the poor decision making that led to the breaching of the order.”

In 2019 he admitted threatening to kill his former partner, pulling her along the ground by her hair and pouring boiling water over her body to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He was sentenced two years in prison before being released on an SRO.

Sentencing Leisk yesterday, Sheriff Summers said: “In a matter of four days after you were released you committed a statutory breach of the peace, failed to meet your restriction of liberty order by cutting off your tag and committed a dangerous driving offence.

“You have simply failed to engage with that SRO in any meaningful way and any suggestion that you should serve out your sentence in the community is fanciful, if not deluded.”

He sentenced Leisk, whose address was given as West North Street, Aberdeen, to 248 days imprisonment.